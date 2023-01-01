Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz, California
New year, new job! Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
  2. Dining Shift Manager at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  4. Assistant Vice President Branch Manager, Scotts Valley at Bay Federal Credit Union
  5. Dining Retail Food Service Manager at UC Santa Cruz
  6. Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Instruction at Cabrillo College
  7. Development / Finance Director (Half-Time) at Senderos
  8. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  9. HR Administrator (Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
  10. Dining Cook at UC Santa Cruz

