10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

New year, new job! Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Dining Shift Manager at UC Santa Cruz
- Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Assistant Vice President Branch Manager, Scotts Valley at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Dining Retail Food Service Manager at UC Santa Cruz
- Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Instruction at Cabrillo College
- Development / Finance Director (Half-Time) at Senderos
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- HR Administrator (Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Dining Cook at UC Santa Cruz
