JOB TYPE: Regular Full-Time

DEPARTMENT: Clerical

LOCATION: Capitola, CA

What we’re looking for: The Digital Marketing Specialist is responsible for the development, implementation, execution, and evaluation of marketing campaigns and communications for the Credit Union, particularly through digital delivery. Manage editorial calendar and planning across communication platforms, including social media. Facilitate the day-to-day messaging that users receive through all digital touch-points including, but not limited to, Online Banking, Email Marketing, Mobile Applications, Social Media, Digital Signage, and any other communication point deemed as digital outreach. Must have experience in copywriting, collateral/media design, email marketing, social/digital media, and market research. Must set and meet defined deadlines for marketing promotions, publications and projects, and notify and prepare staff for promotional and organizational communications efforts.

What you’ll do:



Manage systems associated with digital marketing delivery including digital signage, email marketing, online/mobile banking advertising, and social media. Responsible for the day-to-day messaging end-users receive to create cohesive communication that aligns with the Credit Union’s strategic goals and revenue opportunities.

Manage the editorial calendar for outbound content and messaging including email marketing, social media, media partnerships, statement messaging, newsletters, and other digital and conventional channels.

Oversee the composition, design, and publication of marketing and communication materials, including direct and electronic mail collateral, digital signage, digital banners, newsletters, website, advertising (all mediums), news releases, corporate communications and member letters, photographs, etc.

Facilitate and develop member journey mapping, personal building, and analytics as it pertains to both segmentation and reporting. Look for opportunities to improve personalization and efficiencies in digital delivery of content to members and prospects.

Establish measures to track progress against goals as well as the overall success of communication efforts and department priorities. Keep Digital Marketing Manager apprised of activities, needs, problems, and progress towards goals through regularly scheduled meetings.

Research, develop, and obtain approval from Product Marketing Specialists and/or appropriate manager(s) on all marketing and business-related communications involving products, services, and promotional and advertising plans.

Create assigned marketing promotional and project plans from concept to development and design, through to implementation and completion. Monitor promotions, projects, and internal/external communication efforts; provide Digital Marketing Manager with progress reports.

Ensure that all marketing materials adhere to Credit Union standards of accuracy and design as well as budgetary constraints (i.e., copy must be free of spelling/grammatical errors, information, disclosures and interest rates must be up-to-date and verified against reliable sources, design is attractive and consistent with style guide, etc.).

Work with the Communications Team to alert staff to promotional efforts and delivery and ensures that training is provided to prepare staff prior to the start of the campaign.

Assist in regular audits of website, intranet, automatic communications (e.g., automated emails to members), and other communication tools to ensure information is up to date. Detect and correct informational inconsistencies, repair broken links, and refresh outdated information, etc.

Support Marketing Production, Education & Development, Business Development and Events, Community Support, and Financial Education staff with projects, as needed.

Represent the Credit Union through publicity efforts and community projects that include but are not limited to participation in business trade shows and community events, speaking engagements at local business trade associations, Chamber of Commerce meetings and other events where exposure to the business community is high.

Coordinate the flow of information between the Marketing Department and internal customer departments/external vendors to ensure timely production, distribution and completion of projects and collateral in order to meet scheduled deadlines.

Manage relationships with consultants and vendors to ensure quality, accuracy and timeliness of projects or deliverables within clearly defined time and budget guidelines, as needed.

Respond quickly and appropriately to unscheduled projects, timeline changes, and last-minute requests to complete the project within the limited time given, delegate duties to others, or negotiate service expectations.

Look for opportunities to improve marketing processes and deliver cost-effective marketing and education programs. Research and implement new digital technology as it becomes available.

Promote and maintain a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community.

Maintain relevant working knowledge of all federal and state laws regarding banking and finance. Ensure that the Credit Union’s policies, procedures, practices, products and services are in compliance with all applicable laws, as well as with NCUA rules and regulations.

Who you are:



B.S. or B.A. in Marketing or Communications from four-year college or university preferred; three to five years related experience required.

Demonstrated ability to design and manage projects, and to learn complex software programs quickly.

Must have proven skills in copywriting, editing/proofing, graphic design, analytics, digital media, and/or social media.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite is required.

Demonstrated proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, including InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Dreamweaver, Bridge and Adobe Acrobat Pro is required.

Proficiency in managing content and building audiences for multiple digital media sites, including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Foursquare, HootSuite, Yelp!, and YouTube preferred.

Multimedia and/or email marketing experience preferred.

Why work for us:



Positive and fun work culture

Rated #1 Credit Union to Work For by CU Journal

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (SF Business Times/Silicon Valley Journal)

Benefits – Medical, Dental, Vision and more

401k Matching – $1 for $1 company match up to 5% of pay

Eligibility to participate in annual bonus plan

Paid vacations and holidays

Our hybrid with flexibility approach combines the flexibility of remote working with the benefits of in-person, quarterly collaboration and all staff meetings

Employee Assistance Program that supports 6 face-to-face sessions per person, per reason, for you and your household

We invest in your professional growth & development

A wellness program that supports your physical, financial, and emotional health

Bay Federal is proud to offer a competitive, robust compensation and benefits package. Bay Federal considers many factors in determining base pay such as experience, education/training, internal peer equity, job location, and other business considerations when extending an offer. For Santa Cruz, CA only, the pay scale Bay Federal reasonably expects to pay for this position is $64k to $74k. Salaries are based on the geographic location in which you live if working remotely.

Bay Federal provides health care benefits, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and 401k with a company match to eligible employees; along with employee paid voluntary benefits. Paid time off is accrued per paycheck for eligible employees at a rate based on your tenure. Leaves of absences are available in adherence with state and federal regulations.

Bay Federal is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of age, disability, national origin, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, veteran or military status, marital and civil partnership/union status, alienage or citizenship status, creed, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.

