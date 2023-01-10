Our vision: We envision a Santa Cruz County where all artists have access to the resources they need to thrive; where a full range of creative expression is accessible to everyone; and the arts are recognized for their essential contributions to a healthy, vibrant, and representative community.

The job: The Grants Program Associate provides administrative support for our grants program. We’re looking for a detail-oriented and self-motivated learner with strong administrative skills and excellent follow-through. An organized person who is able to prioritize multiple deadline-driven tasks will thrive in this position.

Schedule: 20 hours per week, Monday-Friday. Flexible schedule, some evenings required.

Salary & Benefits:



$22-24/hour, Part-time non-exempt position

Benefits: Paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays on a prorated basis each year

Location: Hybrid remote/in-person. In-person work required occasionally at our Santa Cruz office on the Tannery Arts Center campus or our Watsonville office

Reports to: Grants Program Manager

Supervisory Responsibilities: none

HOW TO APPLY: Ready to hire immediately - Please email your resume and a cover letter in one PDF outlining your interest and fit for the position to tamara@artscouncilsc.org. Please title your email and the PDF with this naming convention: Your last name – Grants Program Associate. In your cover letter, please do not restate information we’ll find in your resume. Tell us why this opportunity lights your fire, and why you would be a fantastic addition to the Arts Council Santa Cruz County team. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Hiring process: We will review applications on a rolling basis until the position is filled. We will screen promising candidates by phone and select candidates will be invited to interviews by a small panel including the hiring manager. We will extend an offer to the selected candidate as soon as references are checked.

Responsibilities:

Grants Support (75%)

Edit and proofread materials including grant guidelines, application forms, email templates, reports, and other forms/templates. Maintain all forms/templates in the online grants database. Support marketing/communications for the competitive grant application process, including updating contact lists, drafting emails and social media posts, coordinating translation of communications, and preparing a calendar of grantee events. Coordinate orientation and Q&A sessions, including scheduling, preparing materials, arranging an interpreter, and sending reminders. Provide technical assistance for the online grants portal to users (applicants, current grantees, and review panelists). Support the application review process as needed, including eligibility review and coordinating and attending the Grants Committee review meetings. Carry out approval and payment processing, as well as electronic filing, in collaboration with the Grants Program Manager.

Other Administrative Support (25%)

Update and maintain forms/templates for the fiscal sponsorship application process in the online grants database. Participate in workflow planning and project tracking in collaboration with the Grants Program Manager. Coordinate meetings including: schedule coordination, materials preparation, and note taking. Respond to inquiries or forward to the Grants Program Manager as needed. Prepare contracts for review by the Grants Program Manager; send contracts for signature and file signed documents. Support with special projects (data entry, data reporting and research, filing and organizing tasks) as assigned.



Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:



Organized and detail-oriented

Self-directed with a curious attitude towards problem solving

Solid writing and editing skills

Proficiency in Google Drive, Microsoft Excel and Word, and Adobe Acrobat

Excellent interpersonal skills: collaborative, open communicator, unafraid to ask questions, compassionate/empathetic

Required: Conversational to fluent in Spanish

Preferred: Experience with arts, culture, and/or nonprofit work; ideally one year in an office setting

Experience with arts, culture, and/or nonprofit work; ideally one year in an office setting Bonus points if you have experience with any of the following: Foundant and/or databases, Mailchimp, Asana

Who we are: For 40+ years, Arts Council Santa Cruz County has led the charge to support the unique, ever-evolving Santa Cruz County arts community. We’re passionate advocates for the arts and the organizations and people who make art happen. We believe in the power of the arts to transform our community, and our daily work of art reflects that belief. Our staff and board team are deeply committed to and fired up about our mission to nurture and invest in artists, culture, and the arts throughout Santa Cruz County.

What’s it like to work with us? We operate a highly collaborative and supportive workplace where the staff is largely self-directed. We all have the opportunity and are expected to contribute not just to our own work but also to the strategic direction of the organization. We work hard, we have fun. We take responsibility for mistakes and celebrate successes. We live and breathe by our core values: equity, service-oriented, and effectively and professionally run. A sense of humor and a compassionate disposition are essential. The Arts Council is an award-winning Family-Friendly Workplace, and we love our work. We believe in work-life balance, and are committed to keeping the workload in alignment with the true hours worked. Most importantly, we are all here to be of service to the arts and to our community.

And Now For Something Completely Different: The ideal candidate will have the majority of the skills outlined in this job description. However, if you beautifully fit most, but not all, of the bill, apply anyway. In either case, be clear in your cover letter about your strengths and interests. Arts Council Santa Cruz County is an equal opportunity employer. People of color are strongly encouraged to apply.

Arts Council Santa Cruz County is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and is committed to providing services and making resources available to every resident of Santa Cruz County without regard to ethnicity, color, creed, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, military status, marital status, political opinion, national origin, familial status, mental and physical disability, or source of income.