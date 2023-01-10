Job Type: Full-time

Closing: 1/16/2023 11:59 PM Pacific

Location: Aptos, CA

Department: Information Technology

Employment Opportunity: We need YOU! Cabrillo College is looking for staff to provide quality programs and services for a diverse student population promoting ever-evolving needs as our students grow toward their individual aspirational goals. Cabrillo is an Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) with a special focus on enhancing the Latinx student experience. Come join our team, valuing high-level and innovative instruction, support services, a welcoming environment, and helping to change the world one student at a time!

This full-time, 12-months per year Help Desk Technician, under general supervision, provides the initial point of contact for District end-user IT-related support services; receives requests for assistance through the District’s Help Desk ticketing system, phone calls, e-mails and occasional walk-ins; analyzes and resolves requests for technical assistance involving computer hardware/software, network connectivity, VOIP and audio-visual equipment problems; routes help desk trouble tickets to appropriate IT technical staff to resolve more complex issues; provides user training as required; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term. In the Fall of 2021, 58% of Cabrillo students are members of minoritized populations, identifying themselves as LatinX (48%), Multi Ethnic (5%), Asian (2%), Black Non-Hispanic (1%), Filipino (1%), American Indian/Alaskan Native (<1%) and Pacific Islander (<1%).

DUTIES:



Provides first point of contact to faculty, staff and administrators requiring technical support for client- facing technologies involving computer hardware, software, telephones, network connectivity, email, media services, smart rooms, Wi-Fi connections, web resources, printers and other peripherals.

Receives technical requests through the Help Desk ticketing system, by phone, in person or email; identifies and determines severity of problems, troubleshoots and takes a range of corrective actions including orally guiding users to take standard actions and utilizing remote access tools to correct problems.

Initiates work orders to appropriate IT staff members to resolve more complex technical issues; maintains problem-resolution plans; tracks problems to technical resources; keep users updated on problem-resolution status; documents technical processes.

Provides administrative and instructional end-user training in the proper use of hardware, software and computer-related equipment; helps ensure end users are aware of the technologies available for their use and how to obtain support for all information technology services.

Supervises and trains assigned student workers on help desk functions; creates and updates student schedules; coordinates day-to-day assignments; provides input to student evaluations.

Ensures help desk services are available during standard hours of operation; serves as the primary help desk contact and coordinates student coverage on a day-to-day basis; coordinates help desk coverage with other IT staff and during planned absences.

Maintain up-to-date technical support skills.

OTHER DUTIES:



Assists with audio-video equipment setup and take down for classrooms and events.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff;

Coursework in computer science, information technology or a related field, AND

Two (2) years of experience in computer help desk services, including providing user support and analyzing/resolving computer hardware, software, network and applications problems; OR

Equivalent combination of training and experience

Desirable:



Comp TIA A+ certificate

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:



Operations and functions of a help desk, including help desk software uses and functionalities.

Standards, methods, practices and techniques for troubleshooting and determining the causes of system, computer software/hardware problems and device errors and failures.

Internet/intranet technologies and techniques and LAN and email systems and accounts.

Standard software/applications, web applications and instructional courseware.

Basic operating system architecture, functionalities, commands and components applicable to the District’s computer platforms.

Practices and methods of systems and network administration and maintenance, including procedures for establishing network connectivity.

Concepts and practices of customer relationship management.

Web publishing protocols.

Customer service and telephone techniques and etiquette.

Basic supervision skills.

Skills and Abilities to:



Provide prompt technical assistance to customers on computer, peripheral equipment, network services, server platform connections and remote access issues and problems.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound judgment within area of assigned responsibility.

Obtain accurate and complete information from customers, online, in person and by telephone to identify their needs and problems and develop responses and solutions.

Analyze standard technical problems, evaluate alternatives and make sound recommendations.

Provide clear and complete oral and written communication to customers with varying levels of computer literacy.

Respond calmly, efficiently and creatively to last-minute and urgent equipment needs and malfunction calls from faculty, staff and administrators.

Meet schedules and timelines.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive documentation, reports and other written materials.

Read, interpret and follow computer instructions and other detailed oral and written operating instructions.

Learn new computer and technical support information quickly and convey it to others.

Train and provide assistance to others.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with all those encountered in the course of work.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Additional Information

Starting Salary Range: $4,821 to $6,461 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits page on the HR webpage for more information.

Application Process:



Complete the Application here and answer ALL Supplemental Questions

Attach Resume

Attach unofficial transcripts for college coursework completed (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable) and displaying any degrees conferred. Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense - visit here for more information. Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. A position eligibility pool may be established in order to fill other full-time, part-time, or substitute assignments as needs arise.

Selection Procedure: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and can also be accessed through here.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources via email.