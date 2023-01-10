Office Specialist, Academic Counseling, Career & Educational Support Services (ACCESS)

Job Type: Full-time

Closing: 1/16/2023 11:59 PM Pacific

Location: Aptos, CA

Department: Counseling & Guidance

Employment Opportunity: We need YOU! Cabrillo College is looking for staff to provide quality programs and services for a diverse student population promoting ever-evolving needs as our students grow toward their individual aspirational goals. Cabrillo is an Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) with a special focus on enhancing the Latinx student experience. Come join our team, valuing high-level and innovative instruction, support services, a welcoming environment, and helping to change the world one student at a time!

This full-time, 12-months per year Office Specialist, under general supervision, performs routine to complex administrative support in an assigned department requiring the application of department-specific knowledge; provides customer service to students and the public; performs complex department-specific data entry and appointment scheduling, and maintains tracking systems, reports, records and files required for work processes; accepts payments and distributes permits and vouchers following established guidelines; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term. In the Fall of 2021, 58% of Cabrillo students are members of minoritized populations, identifying themselves as LatinX (48%), Multi Ethnic (5%), Asian (2%), Black Non-Hispanic (1%), Filipino (1%), American Indian/Alaskan Native (<1%) and Pacific Islander (<1%).

DUTIES:



Performs customer service and program/department operational duties; answers student or customer questions regarding policies, procedures, programs and services including clarification of program enrollment requirements and department processes and procedures; responds to questions and complaints at a public counter, over the phone or via email or text.

Receives and inputs a variety of student or customer information into computer systems; researches information in computer systems; provides initial screening for program or service; assists with the preparation and submission of applications, forms and documentation; verifies accuracy of information with third parties; sends reports and correspondence to students or customers.

Schedules and cancels appointments and testing; sets up, maintains and posts department and staff calendars and room reservation calendars for internal and external groups and events.

Collects and processes a variety of payments for permits, fees, fines and sales; safeguards student and customer privacy; balances and reconciles cash drawers and prepares daily cash reports and deposits; may distribute and audit vouchers following established guidelines.

Tracks and enters/scans complex student, departmental and financial data into appropriate systems; maintains a variety of standard office and specialized records and files; creates and maintains spreadsheets and databases to track students, files, projects, activities and services; extracts data and reports from multiple data sources and reconciles data entries and reports including those of other employees and departments; tracks and maintains federal, state and District data and prepares for submission or reporting.

Drafts, formats, types, proofreads, edits and prints correspondence, forms, reports, schedules, rosters, statistical and technical documents including reports, manuals and other documents and materials ranging from routine to complex; creates forms, charts, tables and spreadsheets involving difficult coding, data extraction and manipulation; reviews documents for clerical accuracy, completeness and compliance with District and department requirements.

Makes meeting and event arrangements including typing and distributing agendas, facility requests, setup and cleanup; contacts other departments or vendors for food orders, supplies and audio-visual equipment; coordinates other meeting logistics.

OTHER DUTIES:



Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Maintains and updates divisional web pages, social media and online calendar.

Assists with the training and oversight of student, work release and volunteer workers; monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards.

Provides backup for other departments or division office administrative support staff.

Maintains office supply inventory.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from high school or GED equivalent AND two (2) years of clerical support experience preferably involving frequent public or student contact OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience

Additional education may be substituted for the experience on a year-for-year basis up to two (2) years.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:



Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including knowledge of computers and applicable software programs.

Department services, program goals, objectives, policies, procedures and practices.

Customer service practices and telephone etiquette.

District student recordkeeping practices and procedures for processing student information and interpreting input and output data.

District general accounting systems operations, practices and procedures applicable to assignment.

District rules, policies and procedures applicable to departmental and division operations.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable laws.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Skills and Abilities to:



Provide customer service in person and over the phone.

Oversee and participate in the daily administrative operations of a program or department front desk.

Review applications and forms for completeness and accuracy.

Type accurately at a speed necessary to meet the requirements of the position.

Track and report statistical and financial information utilizing complex spreadsheets and databases.

Perform mathematical calculations.

Exercise tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive, complex and confidential student issues and situations.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Maintain confidentiality of District and student files and records.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Desirable: Bilingual and biliterate skill in English/Spanish

Additional Information

Starting Salary Range: $3,777 to $5,062 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits page on the HR webpage for more information.

Application Process:



Complete the Application here and answer ALL Supplemental Questions

Attach Resume

Attach unofficial transcripts for college coursework completed (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable) and displaying any degrees conferred. Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense - visit here for more information. Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. A position eligibility pool may be established in order to fill other full-time, part-time, or substitute assignments as needs arise.

Selection Procedure: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and can also be accessed through here.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources via email.