JOB TYPE: Regular Full-Time

DEPARTMENT: Clerical

LOCATION: Capitola, CA

What we’re looking for: The Service Desk Specialist serves as tier 1 support for all Credit Union staff for business system inquiries including PC interface issues and business application support requests. Responsible for identifying, logging, and resolving Credit Union host system and third-party technical issues, including escalating as appropriate. Provides feedback on technical issues being referred to the vendor and provides updates to the training department for inclusion in training materials. Responsible for providing excellent internal member service to staff and business partners.

What you’ll do:



Provides “First-Ring” support for help desk communications and assigns cases to technology staff or resolves them directly. Provides technical support and troubleshooting to network; desktop; and/or systems hardware and software. Processes all new hire set up/transfers/terminations for network, host system, and third party authorization system access. Will create and maintain system documentation as it pertains to best practices for system administration and user usage. Identifies, investigates, and responds to all internal staff inquiries (support requests, emails, chats, or phone calls) regarding questions, problems, issues, or concerns with any standard Credit Union business applications. Initiates troubleshooting and/or problem solving activities to address employee issues. Responsible as part of the Technology team for daily and periodic administration of all BFCU systems. Researches and documents all application issues related to the host system and third party software, documenting and logging system bugs, referring them to the appropriate group for resolution, whether it be internal or external to the Credit Union. Maintains user and application system level settings for BFCU systems, manages application level security for core Credit Union systems. Responsible for the receipt, tracking, and follow up on application issues referred to and logged against the host system and third party vendors by Technology. Responsible for attending bi-weekly site visits to our branch/back office locations and completing all related projects and checklists for each specific site (as assigned). Works on a schedule that includes Saturday.

Who you are:

The individual must demonstrate a strong ability to communicate, to technical and non-technical recipients, via email, written reports, and verbal reports.

Advanced knowledge of credit union branch operations and operating systems is preferred.

Experience in administration of a Windows 10 desktop, network hardware, installation of software, and security is preferred

High proficiency in Microsoft Office software programs, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and Power Point; Internet and Intranet navigation skills are required.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move/push/pull up to 50 pounds.

Valid California driver’s license along with reliable transportation and related insurance.

Why work for us:

Positive and fun work culture

Rated #1 Credit Union to Work For by CU Journal

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (SF Business Times/Silicon Valley Journal)

Benefits – Medical, Dental, Vision and more

401k Matching – $1 for $1 company match up to 5% of pay

Eligibility to participate in annual bonus plan

Paid vacations and holidays

Employee Assistance Program that supports 6 face-to-face sessions per person, per reason, for you and your household

We invest in your professional growth & development

A wellness program that supports your physical, financial, and emotional health

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Bay Federal is proud to offer a competitive, robust compensation and benefits package. Bay Federal considers many factors in determining base pay such as experience, education/training, internal peer equity, job location, and other business considerations when extending an offer. For Santa Cruz, CA only, the pay scale Bay Federal reasonably expects to pay for this position is $21 - $26. Salaries are based on the geographic location in which you live if working remotely.

Bay Federal provides health care benefits, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and 401k with a company match to eligible employees; along with employee paid voluntary benefits. Paid time off is accrued per paycheck for eligible employees at a rate based on your tenure. Leaves of absences are available in adherence with state and federal regulations.

Bay Federal is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of age, disability, national origin, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, veteran or military status, marital and civil partnership/union status, alienage or citizenship status, creed, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.