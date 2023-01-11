Art, Jewelry/Small Metals - Associate Instructor

Job Type: Associate (Part-time)

Closing: 12/15/2023 11:59 PM Pacific

Location: Aptos, CA

Department: Art

Employment Opportunity: Cabrillo College is accepting applications in order to fill temporary, part-time faculty assignment(s) and to establish an eligibility pool for positions that may become available in 2023 Summer/Fall Semesters:



ART8A Small Scale Metal/Jewelry

ART10A Beginning Color on Metal

ART11A Beginning Casting: Small Scale Metal/Jewelry

ART11B Intermediate Casting: Small Scale Metal/Jewelry

ART13A Beginning Small Scale Enameling

ART13B Intermediate Small Scale Enameling

ART26A Fabrication I: Small Metal/Jewelry

ART26B Fabrication II: Small Scale Metal/Jewelry

ART38A Metalsmithing I

ART38B Metalsmithing II

This associate position is open for application submission through the deadline date as noted above OR until the position has been filled.

Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Faculty at Cabrillo College provide quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,500+ students per term, including LatinX (46.82%), Multi-Ethnic (5.14%), Asian (2.53%), African-American (1.08%), Filipino (0.79%), American Indian or Alaskan Native (0.30%), and Pacific Islander (0.16%) as of Fall 2019. At Cabrillo, 56.66% of students are students of color and 54.91% are economically disadvantaged. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

About the College: Situated on Monterey Bay in the county of Santa Cruz, California, Cabrillo College is highly regarded for its success of transfer and career education, and currently serves over 11,400 students each semester. Cabrillo College transfers many of its students to three nearby universities - the University of California at Santa Cruz, San Jose State University, and California State University at Monterey Bay. Cabrillo’s career education is closely connected to the nearby agricultural and farming industries as well as the Silicon Valley business environment.

Faculty at Cabrillo College actively participate in curriculum development, program planning, and serve on participatory governance committees. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its diverse student body and community.

Examples of Duties:



Teach assigned classes, which may include evening or off-campus assignments

Participate in participatory governance committees, processes, and initiatives such as Guided Pathways

Maintain timely and accurate records of student enrollment, attendance, and academic progress

Provide academic assistance and related services to students during scheduled office hours

Cooperate with and participate as may be required in District investigations and/or student grievance matters of alleged unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation

Demonstrate sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff

Complete required District trainings such as Title IX, Mandated Reporter, EEO/Diversity/Elimination of Bias, Workplace Safety, etc.

Minimum Qualifications

Required Education and Experience:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff, AND

Master’s in fine arts, art, or art history OR

Bachelor’s in fine arts, art, or art history AND a Master’s in humanities

Possess a lifetime California Community College Instructor credential in Art

(NOTE: \“Master’s in fine arts\” as used here refers to any master’s degree in the subject matter of fine arts, which is defined to include visual studio arts such as drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, textiles, and metal and jewelry art; and also art education and art therapy. It does not refer to the \“Master of Fine Arts\” (MFA) degree when that degree is based on specialization in performing arts or dance, film, video, photography, creative writing or other nonplastic arts.)

Required Professional Expertise:



Currency and depth of knowledge in the applicable professional field

Knowledge of and commitment to teaching strategies and practices that enhance student success at community colleges, including effective use of technology

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to teach the courses or perform the duties effectively as described above

Demonstrated ability to communicate well with students of diverse academic, ethnic, socioeconomic, and cultural backgrounds; gender identities, sexual orientations; and students with disabilities

Evidence of professional activities and service beyond the primary teaching assignment

Development and review of curriculum as well as including assessment of learning

Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively with others

Demonstrated responsiveness to and understanding of the racial, socioeconomic, academic, and cultural diversity within the community college student population, including students with different ability statuses (e.g., physical and/or learning) as these factors relate to the need for equity-minded practices in the classroom

Demonstrated ability to reflect critically on institutional and teaching practices that aim to increase cultural responsiveness

Knowledge and understanding of the accountability and critical dimensions of equity

Demonstrated ability addressing issues of equity in the classroom

Desired Qualifications/Performance Expectations:



Successful teaching experience at the community college level

Demonstrated ability to employ innovative teaching techniques and methodologies

Experience teaching diverse student populations

Successful online teaching experience

Knowledge of culturally-responsive pedagogical teaching techniques and effective ways for engaging students who are historically under-represented and under-served (here)

Why would I complete the Equivalency Form when I’m already completing an application and have a relevant degree? To determine whether your current education, or exact discipline, and/or experience is “equivalent,” you must submit an Equivalency Form to initiate a review by the Equivalency Committee at Cabrillo College and so that your application can move forward and be considered by the search committee.

Please note the Equivalency Committee will consider onlyt hose applicants who formally request equivalency consideration by submitting the Completed Equivalency Form with their application by the closing date stated in the job announcement. Be sure to attach detailed evidence such as unofficial transcripts and/or other certifications that support the equivalency.

For additional information please review our website.

Additional Information

Starting Salary: $1,454 - $2,232 per teaching unit, per semester; salary placement determined by documented education and experience; maximum initial salary step placement on the schedule is step 9. An annual doctoral stipend of $97 per unit is granted to eligible associate faculty. Assignments may be at various campus locations; days, evenings, and/or weekends; hours to be arranged.

APPLICATION PROCESS:



Complete the Application here and answer ALL Supplemental Questions

Attach Resume or CV detailing teaching and work experience

Attach one of the following:

Unofficial transcripts from all colleges attended displaying any degrees conferred (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency and any costs are at the applicant’s expense (learn more here for more information) OR Copy of a Lifetime California Community College Instructor credential in Art OR

Equivalency Form - (optional) Submit this form with supporting materials if you do not possess the minimum qualifications as listed in the job announcement and feel you have the equivalent education and/or experience.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee; additional documents will not be reviewed by the committee. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. Questions? Concerns? Please contact HR as Departments, Divisions, and Committee Members are unable to discuss active recruitments with potential candidates.

Selection Procedure: This associate position is open through the deadline date as noted above OR until the position has been filled.A search committee will review application materials and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

