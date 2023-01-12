Horticulture Instructor (Department Chair) - Tenure Track

Job Type: Full-time (100%)

Closing: 2/27/2023 11:59 PM Pacific

Location: Aptos, CA

Department: Horticulture

Employment Opportunity: We need YOU! Cabrillo College is looking for faculty to provide quality programs and services for a diverse student population promoting ever-evolving needs as our students grow toward their individual aspirational goals. Cabrillo is an Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) with a special focus on enhancing the Latinx student experience. Come join our team, valuing high-level and innovative instruction, support services, a welcoming environment, and helping to change the world one student at a time!

Starting Salary Range: $64,137 to $98,451 per year, salary placement determined by documented education and experience; maximum initial salary step placement on the schedule is step 9. An annual doctoral stipend of $4,282 is granted to eligible faculty.

Excellent benefits, including quality health insurance at a *LOW COST for you and your family! Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalSTRS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Benefits begin the first day of the second month of employment. *Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0. Please see the Benefits page on the HR webpage for more information.

ABOUT THIS OPPORTUNITY: This full-time, tenure track instructor will enjoy a 175-Day work schedule.

This faculty position includes the responsibilities of the Horticulture Department Chair. In addition to teaching horticulture classes, this position assists with hiring, coordinating, and mentoring associate faculty, classified staff, and student assistants. It also includes scheduling horticulture classes, managing the departmental budgets, program planning, and assessing outcomes, and performs related duties as needed and assigned.

The position begins on Monday, August 21, 2023 pending Governing Board ratification. Classes may be in a traditional “in class” setting, online, or hybrid format scheduled over summer and/or winter months, and at various campus locations, including days, evenings, and/or weekends.

About the Department: The Horticulture program consists of a wide variety of curriculum leading to certificates and associate’s degrees at a world class facility. Students study in lecture, lab, and field settings, getting hands-on experience. This diverse learning environment prepares students to be eligible for transfer to a four-year institution or to be successful in a career in the Horticulture industry.

College Commitment to Equity and Diversity: The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,500+ students per term, including LatinX (46.82%), Multi-Ethnic (5.14%), Asian (2.53%), African-American (1.08%), Filipino (0.79%), American Indian or Alaskan Native (0.30%), and Pacific Islander (0.16%) as of Fall 2019. At Cabrillo, 56.66% of students are students of color and 54.91% are economically disadvantaged. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

INSTRUCTOR DUTIES:



Teach assigned classes, which may include evening or off-campus assignments

Participate in participatory governance committees, processes, and initiatives such as Guided Pathways

Maintain timely and accurate records of student enrollment, attendance, and academic progress

Provide academic assistance and related services to students during scheduled office hours

Cooperate with and participate as may be required in District investigations and/or student grievance matters of alleged unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation

Demonstrate sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff

Complete required District trainings such as Title IX, Mandated Reporter, EEO/Diversity/Elimination of Bias, Workplace Safety, etc.

Department Chair Duties: In addition to instructor duties, this faculty member will be expected to serve as the Horticulture Department Chair. Under supervision of the Dean of Natural and Applied Sciences (NAS), duties may include, but are not limited to:



Coordinate faculty and classified staff, as well as coordinate evaluations for this staff

Working with the Dean of NAS and fiscal support staff to monitor and utilize departmental budgets

Participate in curriculum development, review, and assessment of Student Learner Outcomes (SLOs)

Schedule classes

Instructional planning, including coordinating facilities operation and maintenance, as well as student recruitment, advisement, and retention

Assist in maintaining equipment, supplies, and facilities for all Horticulture courses

Facilitate and lead meetings with the Horticulture Industry Advisory Committee

Work with the Dean of Career Technical Education (CTE) to create new student pathways as they relate to current labor market demand

Minimum Qualifications: Required Education from a U.S. Department of Education-recognized accredited organization and licensure qualifications:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty, and staff AND

Any Bachelor’s degree or higher AND two (2) years of professional experience OR

Any Associate degree AND six (6) years of professional experience OR

Visit this link OR

A lifetime California Community College Instructor Credential in one of the above required fields

Why would I complete the Equivalency Form when I am already completing an application and have a relevant degree? To determine whether your current education, or exact discipline, and/or experience is “equivalent,” you must submit an Equivalency Form to initiate a review by the Equivalency Committee at Cabrillo College and so that your application can move forward and be considered by the search committee.

Please note the Equivalency Committee will consider only those applicants who formally request equivalency consideration by submitting the Completed Equivalency Form with their application by the closing date stated in the job announcement. Be sure to attach detailed evidence such as unofficial transcripts and/or other certifications that support the equivalency.

Still working on completing your degree? Applicants currently working on the required degree(s) for the position are encouraged to apply with the understanding that they must complete the Equivalency Form and attach supporting documentation with their application.

Required Professional Expertise:



Currency and depth of knowledge in the applicable professional field, curriculum development, review and assessment of student learning outcomes

Knowledge and understanding of programs such as Guided Pathways, that address commitment to equity-minded and culturally responsive teaching strategies enhancing student success

Work cooperatively and demonstrate sensitivity to the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of students, administrators, faculty, and staff

Effective oral and written communication skills and effective use of technology

Evidence of professional activities and service beyond primary teaching assignments

Required Discipline Specific Requirements/Licensure: Demonstrated ability to teach the courses and perform the duties effectively as described above

Required Qualifications/Performance Expectations:



Demonstrated ability to communicate well with students of diverse academic, ethnic, socioeconomic, and cultural backgrounds; gender identities, sexual orientations; and students with disabilities

Development and review of curriculum including assessments of learning

Demonstrated ability to critically reflect on institutional and teaching practices that aim to increase cultural responsiveness

Knowledge and understanding of the accountability and critical dimensions of equity

Demonstrated ability addressing issues of equity in the classroom

Desired Qualifications/Performance Expectations:



Successful online teaching experience.

Successful teaching experience in an institute of higher education

Experience with Canvas or other online course management systems

Experience teaching lab classes and planning logistics

Experience hiring, coordinating, and mentoring associate faculty, classified staff, and student assistants

Experience managing budgets and equipment inventory

Additional Information:

APPLICATION PROCESS:



Complete the Application here and answer ALL Supplemental Questions

Attach Resume or CV detailing teaching and professional work experience

Attach one of the following:

Unofficial transcripts from all colleges attended displaying any degrees conferred (copies, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense - VISIT HERE for more information OR

Copy of lifetime California Community College Instructor credential in Horticulture, front and back (if applicable) OR

Equivalency Form - Submit this form with supporting materials if you do not possess the minimum qualifications as listed in the job announcement and feel you have the equivalent education and/or experience. Unofficial transcripts must accompany this form. Graduate students currently working on the required degree are encouraged to apply, with the understanding that the degree must be completed and confirmed by July 1, 2023.

Additional Information

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee; additional documents will not be reviewed by the committee. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. Questions? Concerns? Please contact HR as Departments, Divisions, and Committee Members are unable to discuss active recruitments with potential candidates.

Selection Procedure: This associate position is open through the deadline date as noted above OR until the position has been filled.A search committee will review application materials and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at this email.