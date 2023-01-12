Kinesiology Instructor/Athletics-Head Women’s Softball Coach - Tenure Track

Job Type: Full-time

Job Number: 2022-01519

Closing: 2/13/2023 11:59 PM Pacific

Location: Aptos, CA

Department: Athletics

Employment Opportunity: We need YOU! Cabrillo College is looking for faculty to provide quality programs and services for a diverse student population promoting ever-evolving needs as our students grow toward their individual aspirational goals. Cabrillo is an Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) with a special focus on enhancing the Latinx student experience. Come join our team, valuing high-level and innovative instruction, support services, a welcoming environment, and helping to change the world one student at a time!

Starting Salary Range: $64,137 to $98,451 per year, salary placement determined by documented education and experience; maximum initial salary step placement on the schedule is step 9. A head coach stipend of $1,516 is granted per each semester. An annual doctoral stipend of $4,282 is granted to eligible faculty.

Excellent benefits, including quality health insurance at a *LOW COST for you and your family! Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalSTRS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Benefits begin the first day of the second month of employment. *Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0. Please see the Benefits page on the HR webpage for more information.

ABOUT THIS OPPORTUNITY: This full-time, tenure track instructor will enjoy a 175-Day work schedule.

The Kinesiology Instructor/Head Softball Coach position includes a combination of teaching Kinesiology courses and head coaching an intercollegiate women’s softball team. Instructional courses may include, but not limited to, weight training, athletic conditioning, hiking, yoga, Pilates, pickleball, swimming, and other kinesiology courses.

This faculty appointment is encouraged to demonstrate leadership and decision making through the college’s shared governance process by participating in division, campus-wide, and state committees. Professional responsibilities include writing curriculum, program development, student outreach, and attendance at department and division meetings.

The position begins on Monday, August 21, 2023 pending Governing Board ratification. Classes may be in a traditional “in class” setting, online, or hybrid format scheduled over summer and/or winter months, and at various campus locations, including days, evenings, and/or weekends.

College Commitment to Equity and Diversity: The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,500+ students per term, including LatinX (46.82%), Multi-Ethnic (5.14%), Asian (2.53%), African-American (1.08%), Filipino (0.79%), American Indian or Alaskan Native (0.30%), and Pacific Islander (0.16%) as of Fall 2019. At Cabrillo, 56.66% of students are students of color and 54.91% are economically disadvantaged. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

About our College: Cabrillo College is highly regarded for its success of transfer and career education, and currently serves over 11,400 students each semester. We transfer many of our students to three nearby universities - the University of California at Santa Cruz, San Jose State University, and California State University at Monterey Bay. Cabrillo’s career education is closely connected to the nearby agricultural and farming industries as well as the Silicon Valley business environment.

About our Community: Santa Cruz County is situated on the northern coast of beautiful Monterey Bay. The county has four predominant regions: the northern coast that includes the urban areas of Santa Cruz, Soquel, Capitola, and Aptos; the mountainous north that separates Santa Cruz County from Silicon Valley; the wildly scenic San Lorenzo River Valley that winds from the Santa Cruz mountains to the Monterey Bay; and the agricultural south county that includes Watsonville and Corralitos on the way to Monterey, Carmel, and Salinas. With more than 29 miles of beaches, over 14 state parks, 2 colleges, over 70 wineries, hundreds of places to dine, a symphony, an NBA G League team, museums, a Shakespeare company, and so much more, there’s something for everyone here.

Faculty at Cabrillo College actively participate in curriculum development, program planning, and serve on participatory governance committees. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its diverse student body and community.

About the Department: The Health, Athletics, Wellness and Kinesiology (HAWK) Division seeks a dynamic individual to join the faculty ranks as a Kinesiology Instructor and Head Coach for the Intercollegiate Women’s Softball Team. Our faculty support students on their educational journey for knowledge and skills necessary to achieve and maintain optimal health and well-being. Cabrillo College offers intercollegiate athletic programs that reflect the interests and abilities of the college’s student body and local high schools. Students’ health, welfare, academic progress, and ethical conduct are the foundation of the athletic program. The department functions within the rules and regulations of the Coast Athletic Conference and the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA). Cabrillo College supports fifteen (15) intercollegiate athletic programs, seven (7) men’s programs and eight (8) women’s programs. The athletic department houses a sports medicine team, equipment room manager, athletic counselor, and support staff.

Examples of Duties



Recruit student athletes in line with CCCAA recruiting guidelines

Consulting with the Athletic Director to prepare the equipment and supplies budget, transportation needs, and develop practice and game schedules

Attend community events, fund-raising projects, and networking events with local businesses

Attend athletic department and division meetings

Participate in professional development activities

Prepare course materials, syllabi, and online teaching materials using Canvas

Provide instruction for assigned courses. This includes preparation for in-class and/or distance education activities, evaluation of students’ work, consultation with students outside of class and/or on-line, and maintenance of currency in the subjects taught

Submit, when due, attendance rosters and grade reports

Follow course outlines as filed in the instruction offices

Maintain 250 minutes of office hours each week

Observe, support, and enforce the regulations, policies, and programs of the District and college

Provide each student with a written course syllabus at the beginning of the course, as per instructions in the Faculty Handbook

Refer students to appropriate college resources for information on counseling and other student services

Work cooperatively within the college community

Foster an environment that protects academic freedom within the college community

Foster a positive working environment that is free from harassment, prejudice, and/or bias

Demonstrate a respect for the dignity of each individual

Assessment of course student learning outcomes

Curriculum development using eLumen

Teach assigned classes, which may include evening or off-campus assignments

Participate in participatory governance committees, processes, and initiatives such as Guided Pathways

Maintain timely and accurate records of student enrollment, attendance, and academic progress

Provide academic assistance and related services to students during scheduled office hours

Cooperate with and participate as may be required in District investigations and/or student grievance matters of alleged unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation

Demonstrate sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff

Complete required District trainings such as Title IX, Mandated Reporter, EEO/Diversity/Elimination of Bias, Workplace Safety, etc.

Minimum Qualifications: Required Education from a U.S. Department of Education-recognized accredited organization and licensure qualifications:

Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty, and staff AND

Master’s degree in kinesiology, physical education, exercise science, education with an emphasis in physical education, kinesiology, physiology of exercise or adaptive physical education OR

Bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, physical education, exercise science, education with an emphasis in physical education, kinesiology, physiology of exercise or adaptive physical education AND Master’s degree in any life science, dance, physiology, health education, recreation administration or physical therapy OR

Visit this link

A lifetime California Community College Instructor Credential in one of the above required fields

Why would I complete the Equivalency Form when I am already completing an application and have a relevant degree? To determine whether your current education, or exact discipline, and/or experience is “equivalent,” you must submit an Equivalency Form to initiate a review by the Equivalency Committee at Cabrillo College and so that your application can move forward and be considered by the search committee.

Please note the Equivalency Committee will consider only those applicants who formally request equivalency consideration by submitting the Completed Equivalency Form with their application by the closing date stated in the job announcement. Be sure to attach detailed evidence such as unofficial transcripts and/or other certifications that support the equivalency.

Still working on completing your degree? Applicants currently working on the required degree(s) for the position are encouraged to apply with the understanding that they must complete the Equivalency Form and attach supporting documentation with their application.

Required Professional Expertise:



Currency and depth of knowledge in the applicable professional field, curriculum development, review and assessment of student learning outcomes

Knowledge and understanding of programs such as Guided Pathways, that address commitment to equity-minded and culturally responsive teaching strategies enhancing student success

Work cooperatively and demonstrate sensitivity to the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of students, administrators, faculty, and staff

Effective oral and written communication skills and effective use of technology

Evidence of professional activities and service beyond primary teaching assignments

Desired Qualifications/Performance Expectations:



Successful online teaching experience.

Current theories and principles of intercollegiate softball

Ability to teach softball skills and techniques for beginning to advanced levels

Athletic conditioning and weight training principles

Sports nutrition guidelines for athletes

Ability to recruit and retain student athletes to complete a roster for competition

Recruit local high school athletes within CCCAA parameters

Safely lift up to forty (40) pounds

Experience in personal training, physical fitness, and/or wellness programming

Experience developing and marketing new programs to diverse populations

First Aid and/or CPR Certification

Additional Information:

APPLICATION PROCESS:



Complete the Application here and answer ALL Supplemental Questions

If you have a current First Aid and/or CPR information, please be sure to list this in the Certificates and Licenses section of your application

Attach Resume or CV detailing teaching and professional work experience

Attach one of the following:

Unofficial transcripts from all colleges attended displaying any degrees conferred (copies, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense - visit here for more information OR Copy of lifetime California Community College Instructor credential in Kinesiology or Coaching, front and back (if applicable) OR Equivalency Form: Submit this form with supporting materials if you do not possess the minimum qualifications as listed in the job announcement and feel you have the equivalent education and/or experience. Unofficial transcripts must accompany this form. Graduate students currently working on the required degree are encouraged to apply, with the understanding that the degree must be completed and confirmed by July 1, 2023.



Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas.

Selection Procedure: This associate position is open through the deadline date as noted above OR until the position has been filled. A search committee will review application materials and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at this email.