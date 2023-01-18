Assistant College Programs Coordinator, Colleges 9 and John R. Lewis College

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 01-25-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities, which support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the College Programs Coordinator, the Assistant College Programs Coordinator will provide administrative and general program support to the College Programs Office. Supervise & train student programs staff. Support Fall student leader training, Orientation and Move-In, Welcome Week, College Nights, Commencement, and other college-wide and campus-wide programming. Oversee spending and financial tracking for the Activities Office. Provides assistance to students and student groups regarding policies and procedures for implementing student events and activities.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $22.81 hourly

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:



Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: to be determined

Shift Includes: Day, Evenings, Nights, Weekends - to be determined



Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: 004723 - BLANK AST 2

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

45% Student Leadership Support:



Under the general supervision of the College Programs Coordinator, the Assistant College Programs Coordinator (ACPC) will mentor, support and supervise the Activities Office student leader teams, Programs/Planning Assistants and College Guides.

Assigns daily tasks, coordinates schedules, set work priorities and approves time Sheets. Monitors work and provides training train as needed in new responsibilities.

In collaboration with the Reservations and Events Assistant, assists in the supervision and support of the Terry Freitas Cafe student leader team, student supervisors and assistants.

In collaboration with the College Programs Coordinator develops, tracks, and assesses goals for Student Leader Development in alignment with campus-wide and college-specific curricular plans and strategies.

Creates, facilitates, and evaluates training sessions for student leader teams both during Fall Training and throughout the year as needed, under the guidance of the College Programs Coordinator and in collaboration with campus-wide Student Leader Engagement plans. This will involve occasional night and weekend work.

Participates in campus-wide Student Leader Selection processes when those processes are being used to select Activities Office staff (e.g. Programs Assistants).

Organizes and coordinates office-specific selection processes for positions not selected through campus-wide processes (e.g. Fall Planning Assistant, College Guides).

Utilizes the Career Center hiring system to initiate the hiring of student employees. Writes job descriptions and initiates, recruitments, participates in interviews and collaborates on hiring decisions with the Activities professional staff.

30% Event Planning & Curriculum Support



25% Administrative Support, Financial Management and Other Duties as Assigned:



Greet students, visitors, faculty, and staff, serve as a first line resource for questions (in-person, over telephone, and online via email, social media, etc.).

Understand proper use of and prepare necessary forms for purchases, payments, recharges and reimbursements for visitors and faculty for travel, honoraria, reimbursements, and entertainment.

Duties include, but are not limited to creating CruzBuy requisitions and purchase orders, preparing reimbursement forms, taking quarterly supply inventory and ordering supplies etc.

Research and recommend vendors/prices/equipment for various department purchases; determine most competitive prices; identify substitutes for supplies and low value equipment.

Update and maintain office databases, files, equipment etc.

Update and maintain the office’s physical space in the Resource Room, storage areas, etc.

Provide general administrative support for the Activities Office, and College Programs Coordinator.

Perform other duties and projects at the same level of complexity, difficulty, and responsibility as assigned. Expected to manage each project with moderate direction and relying on knowledge and independent judgment.

Maintain procedures manual for major functional areas of the job.

Serve as backup or assist other office positions when needed, as directed by the College Programs Coordinator.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Required:

Experience training, supervising, leading and/or mentoring students in both one-on-one and group settings.

Experience with events planning or other project management

Excellent organizational and time management skills sufficient to work independently and set priorities in a complex work environment with shifting priorities, frequent interruptions and distractions.

Problem solving skills sufficient to research, analyze, and assimilate information to come to appropriate conclusions, and consistently incorporate sound judgment and decision-making skills to offer appropriate options and resolutions.

Political acumen and diplomatic skills sufficient to work with ethnically and culturally diverse populations in a number of capacities with professionalism and sensitivity and to maintain cooperative working relationships with the public and the university community.

Strong listening, verbal communication, and interpersonal skills with the ability to comprehend and respond in a flexible and professional manner under difficult circumstances.

Knowledge and experience using standard computing tools including Microsoft Office applications, on-line databases, email, and web-based research tools.

Basic knowledge and experience with graphic design and video creation tools and programs sufficient to create social media content.

Preferred:

Experience working with students in an educational or university context.

Experience planning events in a university or educational setting.

Advanced Graphic design and videography skills.

Experience with procurement and in managing a budget.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.