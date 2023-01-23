Job Title: Senior Network Administrator

Compensation: $75,000-$110,000 per year

Reports to: Service Manager

Department: Service and Support

Job Description: The Network Administrator is responsible for maintaining the design, security and operation of customer computer network systems, including Azure hosted cloud environments, as well as providing technical assistance to team members with system and network requests.

Basic Functions:



IT Support, remote and onsite, relating to issues with the internal systems and network infrastructure.

Support services for Microsoft related technologies: Windows Server, Exchange, SQL, SharePoint, etc.

Support services for virtualization technologies: VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft.

Technical services and support at the network level: WAN and LAN connectivity, routers, firewalls, and security.

Administer hosted and cloud solutions for customers using technologies that meet their requirements.

Support disaster recovery solutions.

Remote access solution support: VPN, Terminal Services, and Citrix.

Must know how to establish IP Sec VPN between SonicWALL, Juniper, Sophos, and Watchguard technologies.

Monitor the remote monitoring and management system alerts and notifications and respond accordingly through service tickets.

Administration and maintenance of the remote monitoring and management system: update agent scripts, respond to alerts, monitor dashboard, and periodic system review.

Document maintenance for all computer systems and network infrastructure.

Communication with customers as required: keeping them informed of incident progress, notifying them of impending changes, or agreed outages.

SQL Programming of stored procedures desired.

Additional Duties and Responsibilities:



Improve customer service, perception, and satisfaction.

Ability to work in a team and communicate effectively.

Escalate service or project issues that cannot be completed within agreed service levels.

Business awareness: specific knowledge of the customer and how IT relates to their business strategy and goals.

Document internal processes and procedures related to duties and responsibilities.

Responsible for entering time and expenses in ConnectWise as they occur.

Understand processes in ConnectWise by completing assigned training materials and blueprints on the ConnectWise University.

Work through a daily schedule in ConnectWise that has been established through the dispatch process.

Work through project tickets and phases in ConnectWise as assigned by a Project Manager.

Enter all work as service or project tickets in ConnectWise.

Review IT publications and online materials to remain up to date with current and future technologies emerging in the industry.

Knowledge, Skills, and/or Abilities Required: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



Professional IT Certifications, such as: Microsoft MCP, MCSA, or MCSE, Citrix CCEA or CCIA, SonicWall CSSA, ConnectWise CCPA, LabTech LTCP, Cisco CCNA, or VMware VCP.

Interpersonal skills: such as telephony skills, communication skills, active listening and customer care.

Diagnosis skills of technical issues.

PowerShell scripting.

Familiarity with VLAN, Multi-WAN and SD WAN technologies.

Ability to multi-task and adapt to changes quickly.

Technical awareness: ability to match resources to technical issues appropriately.

Service awareness of all organizations key IT services for which support is being provided.

Understanding of support tools, techniques, and how technology is used to provide IT services.

Typing skills to ensure quick and accurate entry of service request details. Self-motivated with the ability to work in a fast-moving environment.

Educational/Vocational/Previous Experience Recommendations: BA/BS, preferably in computer science or a related field. MBA/MS preferred but not required. 3-5+ of IT experience.

Benefits: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications. Health benefits included. Performance-based incentives. Full on the job training & support. Fun working environment and culture. Great opportunity for advancement.

Only local candidates need apply. The statements above are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this job. Other duties may be assigned as needed.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.