We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Data Analytics Services Director leading the Data Analytics Services Department

There is one position which can be filled in any of our 3 offices (Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas, California) or remotely within California.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, you will provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing and monitoring the Alliance’s Data Analytics Services functions. You will direct the Data Analytics Services Department, act as a subject matter expert, and provide executive level advice and guidance on analytics issues and overall business operations. You will maximize the use of technology while ensuring clear business benefits and value when enhancing the use of Alliance data systems. You will also oversee the quality, consistency, and accuracy of data reporting and analysis throughout the organization. You will direct, manage and supervise Data Analytics Services Department staff.

LEADERSHIP OF: The Data Analytics Services Director has strategic management of the following teams and their respective functions:

Health Informatics

Enterprise Data Warehousing

Advanced Analytics/Data Science

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:



Be a well-seasoned leader with expertise in healthcare analytics, data science and data warehousing

Be oriented towards metrics and data driven business decisions

Be an effective communicator, promoting clear, direct and timely communication within your own team and across the organization

Be committed to team development, with an ability to lead and inspire others in an environment that supports professional growth, embraces complex challenges and celebrates accomplishments

Be effective at moving the work forward while managing priorities and deadlines, and empowering teams to do their best work

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:



Methods of managing software development processes

And experience with the development of data warehouses, data mining, extraction and reporting

Data governance best practices framework

Medi-Cal (Medicaid), Medicare and/or other publicly funded health insurance programs

Techniques of effective collaboration with business and functional stakeholders to assess needs and deliver sustainable solutions

Ability to:



Set enterprise level data capabilities, applying an in-depth understanding of the business strategy while enabling adoption of the enterprise assets

Demonstrate advanced problem-solving skills involving complex and ambiguous issues

Direct, manage, supervise, mentor, train and evaluate the work of staff

Act as a technical resource and explain complex laws, regulations, processes, and programs related to area of responsibility

Foster effective working relationships, influence others and build consensus with individuals at all levels in the organization



Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare, Information Technology, Business, Systems Engineering or a related field

A minimum of ten years of business analysis experience which included experience with business intelligence tools, data warehousing and reporting tools, including a minimum of five years of experience performing this work in a managed care or healthcare organization, and a minimum of five years of management-level experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, the Alliance is requesting the vaccination status of its workforce for COVID-19. While this position doesn’t require vaccination as a condition of employment, all employees are required to report their vaccination status, and, if vaccinated, provide proof of vaccination.

The full compensation range for this position is listed by location below.

The actual compensation for this role will be determined by our compensation philosophy, analysis of the selected candidate’s qualifications (direct or transferrable experience related to the position, education or training), as well as other factors (internal equity, market factors, and geographic location).

Scotts Valley pay range: $166,338—$266,156 USD

Merced pay range: $151,368—$242,195 USD

Salinas pay range: $166,338—$266,156 USD

National pay range: $141,391—$226,241 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.