We have two opportunities to join the Alliance as a Regulatory Affairs Specialist in the Compliance Department.

This role can be located in our Merced, Salinas or Scotts Valley locations.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Regulatory Affairs Manager, you will support the development of statutory, contractual, and regulatory filings and provide regulatory audit support. You will also support the process through which Alliance staff intake, organize and implement new requirements and maintain Alliance policies. You will also support the Regulatory Affairs Unit administrative functions.

ABOUT THE TEAM: The Compliance Department promotes a culture of compliance and helps Alliance staff understand and follow the Compliance Plan, applicable laws, regulations and obligations, and the Alliance’s Code of Conduct. The Compliance Department is a resource for Alliance staff, assisting the organization in carrying out its mission with transparency and integrity and in accordance with the Alliance’s legal and regulatory obligations.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:

Research, analysis, and reporting methods Windows based PC systems and Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Excel State and Federal legislative and regulatory processes Principles and practices of project management

Ability to:

Quickly understand Alliance functions, policies, procedures and guidelines, and Alliance roles and responsibilities related to oversight agencies Identify and research relevant legal materials and analyze and interpret legal and contractual language Demonstrate strong analytical and research skills, identify and troubleshoot issues, identify alternative solutions, and make recommendations for action Apply critical thought and an understanding of the impact of recommendations and decisions on Alliance operations Effectively, clearly, and independently document, summarize, and resolve moderately complex issues Manage a high volume of government relations tasks

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Business or Public Administration, Public Policy, Health Care Planning, or a related field A minimum of three years of government relations or compliance experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, the Alliance is requesting the vaccination status of its workforce for COVID-19. While this position doesn’t require vaccination as a condition of employment, all employees are required to report their vaccination status, and, if vaccinated, provide proof of vaccination.

Scotts Valley pay range: $63,470—$101,566 USD

Merced pay range: $57,760—$92,435 USD

Salinas pay range: $63,470—$101,566 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.