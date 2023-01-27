JOB SUMMARY: Are you an experienced Care Provider looking for employment with an outstanding company? Safe At Home Senior Care is accepting applications for experienced and skilled Care Providers. Immediate positions are available for qualified applicants. Safe At Home Senior Care also provides health and dental benefits for full time employees.

ABOUT US: Safe At Home Senior Care is locally owned and operated and has been in business since 2005. Come join our team of excellent Care Providers - we are committed to providing the best non-medical In-Home Care in the county to our valued seniors.

Safe At Home Senior Care, an equal opportunity employer provides:



Competitive wages

Employee Recognition for providing great care to our clients

Benefits Including: Medical, Dental, Vision and paid sick time! *Health benefits after 60 days of full time employment with 30+ hrs./week

Advanced certifications in specialized care

Minimum Qualifications:



Able to read, write, and converse in English

Valid Driver’s License, reliable car and clean driving record

Ability to pass a FBI background check

Proof of negative TB test

Good communication and time-management skills

Duties Include:



Follow a detailed, written care plan and document Progress Notes

Light housekeeping, laundry and errands

Grocery shopping, meal planning and preparation

Assist with dressing, grooming and personal care

Transfer from chair or bed

Transport/Escort to Doctor Visits, etc.

Follow company policies and procedures

Preferred Qualifications:



1+ years minimum Caregiving experience

Training/Experience with Dementia, various disabilities and End of Life care

Able and willing to work in Santa Cruz County

Positive attitude, superior communication skills, and the ability to work independently

Compensation: 20.00-24.00 an hour D.O.E and location

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Safe at Home Senior Care, Inc. is in equal opportunity employer does not discriminate based on: Race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, or veteran or military status.