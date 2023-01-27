NOW HIRING FOR DIRECT SUPPORT STAFF

SALARY: $16.00-20.00 an hour DOE, ALL SHIFTS, ESPCIALLY WEEKENDS.

ABOUT US: Be employed in a rewarding job and become part of an important team of caring people who are committed to assisting others, allowing our clients to live as independently as possible. Oceanside Supported Living strives to ensure a better quality of life for people with disabilities. We provide high quality, compassionate and dependable care. We provide Direct Support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

JOB SUMMARY: We have a variety of shifts available, including evenings, overnights, weekends and mornings. This is a great position for people seeking non traditional work schedules. We are currently seeking men and women who are interested in employment providing support and in-home care for adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities.

REQUIREMENTS:



Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Required

All applicants must be 18 years and older

We conduct a Department of Justice Live Scan on all potential employees.

We conduct DMV & reference checks. All applicants must have reliable transportation and a clean driving record (as defined by the Motor Vehicle Record standards)

Applicants must be fluent in English

Standard First Aid and Adult CPR certified is required (we provide the training & certification)

HOW TO APPLY: If you meet the requirements listed above, please take a moment to complete our online application here.

Oceanside Supported Living is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, disability or veteran status.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 - $20.00 per hour

Benefits:



Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Retirement plan

Vision insurance

Schedule:



10 hour shift

12 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Monday to Friday

Night shift

On call

Overnight shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Weekends only

COVID-19 considerations: All staff wear masks on shifts at all times. Covid-19 Mitigation protocols are enforced.

Work Location: One location