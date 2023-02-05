10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Assistant Vice President Branch Manager, Scotts Valley at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Visual Arts Tool Coordinator at Cabrillo College
- Direct Support Staff at Oceanside Supported Living Services
- Assistant College Programs Coordinator, College 9 and John R. Lewis College at UC Santa Cruz
- Development / Finance Director (Half-Time) at Senderos
- HR Administrator (Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Departmental Communications Officer at The County of Santa Cruz
- Senior Network Administrator at CyAs Tech
- Grants Program Associate at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
