Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Promoted content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Monterey Cyprus of the Enlightened Forest in Santa Cruz, CA
(Wonderlane / Unsplash)
Share

On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Assistant Vice President Branch Manager, Scotts Valley at Bay Federal Credit Union
  2. Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  3. Visual Arts Tool Coordinator at Cabrillo College
  4. Direct Support Staff at Oceanside Supported Living Services
  5. Assistant College Programs Coordinator, College 9 and John R. Lewis College at UC Santa Cruz
  6. Development / Finance Director (Half-Time) at Senderos
  7. HR Administrator (Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
  8. Departmental Communications Officer at The County of Santa Cruz
  9. Senior Network Administrator at CyAs Tech
  10. Grants Program Associate at Arts Council Santa Cruz County

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com

Santa Cruz County Job Board

More from the Lookout Job Board

View More Local Jobs