The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Health Center Manager! Do you have experience in health clinic management? If so, please read on!

Salary: $8,568 – 11,448 / Month

Closing Date: Friday, February 17, 2023

Benefits: Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

Education and Experience: Any combination of training and experience, which would provide the required knowledge and abilities, is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:

  • Equivalent to graduation from a four-year college in business administration, health science, social science or a related field AND three years of professional administrative experience in a primary or public health care delivery setting which included budget development and operations analysis.
  • One year of experience must have included supervisory responsibility.
  • Substitution: A Master’s Degree in Public Health may be substituted for one year of non-supervisory professional administrative experience in a health care delivery setting.

Special Requirements/Conditions: License Requirement: Possession of a valid California Class C Driver License or the ability to provide suitable transportation which is approved by the appointing authority.

How to Apply: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com. Come join the team at the County of Santa Cruz! Live, work and play in beautiful Santa Cruz County!

