WORK AMONG THE REDWOODS AT THE SAN LORENZO VALLEY WATER DISTRICT

JOB SUMMARY: Under the direction of the Director of Operations, the Water Quality and Treatment Manager plans, coordinates, directs and supervises the activities of the Water Treatment Division including technical work in the operation and maintenance of the District’s surface water treatment plants and wastewater facility; provides drinking water to the consumer that is of the highest quality possible; ensure that distributed and source water complies with State and Federal health requirements; ensure that sampling, analyses and laboratory procedures conform to State and Federal standards; ensure that the laboratory maintains State certification; and perform other duties as required.

SALARY: $9,323 - $12,494 per month depending on qualifications

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:



Plan, organize, and direct the work of others.

Train and supervise staff.

Read, interpret, and apply technical materials, laws, rules, regulations, policies, and procedures, blueprints, diagrams, and written correspondence.

Conduct water and wastewater sampling and testing.

Monitor, operate, and maintain water and wastewater treatment facilities, water production and distribution systems, and wastewater collection and disposal systems.

Provide clear verbal communications and prepare technical reports and memoranda in a well-constructed and concise manner.

Perform mathematical computations, including basic statistics and analytical formulas.

Establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with employees, supervisors, regulatory agencies, and the public.

Understand and carry out oral and written instructions.

Perform call back work, as assigned.

Work independently.

TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE: Any combination of the following education, training, and experience, which demonstrates attainment of the required knowledge and ability to perform the required work (with reasonable accommodation, if needed):

Education: Equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, Chemical Engineering or a related field and/or equivalent relevant experience. A Master’s degree in a related field is preferred.

Experience: Two years of increasingly responsible experience in a management role. Three years of experience as a Water Treatment and System Operator OR three years of experience in the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities, including or supplemented by field work in water distribution.

BENEFITS OF WORKING WITH US:



Paid Time Off (PTO) – 20 - 40 days, dependent on experience

Jury Duty – paid full salary for length of legal proceeding

Cost of Living Increases, Annual

Holidays – 13 days

Longevity and Educational Incentive Pay

Comprehensive Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance

CalPERS

Retired Medical Insurance Stipend

Tuition Reimbursement

Reimbursement for Required Licenses and Certifications

And more!

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here. To be considered for this position, all applicants are required to submit a completed application package containing:



District Employment Application

Resumé

Letter of Interest

Supplemental Questions

Email to humanresources@slvwd.com, or mail to the following address: Human Resources San Lorenzo Valley Water District, 13060 Highway 9 Boulder Creek, CA 95006.