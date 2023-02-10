JOB SUMMARY: The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Senior Behavioral Health Manager. Under general direction to plan, organize, direct, coordinate and evaluate major components of service delivery program Behavioral Health Division.

BENEFITS: Paid holidays, excellent benefits, and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

Substance Use Disorder Services (SUDS) Assignment: This vacancy is in Substance Use Disorder Services (SUDS) Unit. This incumbent is responsible for developing, managing, and administering major components of Substance Abuse Services Programs administered through the California Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery System (DMC-ODS). Responsibilities include:



Assess and identify substance use disorder (SUD) treatment

Intervention and prevention services needs for adults and children

Implement the county’s strategic plans for SUD treatment, intervention and prevention services

Develop joint procedures

Coordinate and integrate services, resolve administrative problems

Coordinate and directs through subordinate managers the work of the staff engaged in providing SUD services

Develop and monitor contracts for services including negotiation of requirements and costs

Develop program funding sources through grant writing, billing and legislative processes

Develop and monitor DMC-ODS annual budget

Maintain liaison with the State Department of Health Care Services in major program areas to ensure program performance, represent the County Behavioral Health and SUDS to other agencies, community groups and organizations

Develop services and program information to keep public informed

Act as staff to the County SUDS Commission.

Quality Improvement (QI) Assignment: This vacancy is in the Quality Improvement (QI) Unit: The incumbent is responsible for administering the quality improvement and compliance oversight of all County Behavioral Health services. The position develops and leads a formal quality management and compliance program that includes quality assurance, continuous quality improvement, quality control, and compliance oversight across all aspects of County Behavioral Health performance requirements, and compliance with federal and state regulations.

The QI Director is a primary liaison with the state’s Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and is responsible for ensuring new DHCS requirements are implemented and monitored. This position works closely with other Behavioral Health units and Senior Managers to implement the expansion of several mandated managed care service delivery requirements for Medi-Cal, including California Advancing and Improvement Medi-Cal (Cal-AIM) initiative. Key QI Director functions include:



Assessing and identifying community needs and ensuring program performance through data analysis and customer satisfaction activities.

The QI Director manages and directs BH leadership regarding State performance audits preparation, execution, and response, which include an annual External Quality Review Audit for Medi-Cal Specialty Mental Health and a separate audit of Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery System (DMC-ODS) services, and sentinel event reviews.

QI Director oversees and evaluates subordinate supervisor classification staff, monitors, and develops contract language in accordance with state and federal service mandates, develops policy and procedure in accordance with new mandates, and is the designated HIPAA Compliance Officer for BH.

THE REQUIREMENTS: Five years of experience in hospital or health care administration, three of which shall have been in the mental health or alcohol and drug field plus a master’s degree in hospital administration, public health administration, public administration, psychology, social work, nursing or counseling from an accredited college or university.

Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the required education. A clinical license or certification as an alcohol and drug counselor is strongly desired but not required as this position supervises large, complex service delivery systems and clinical staff.

Salary: $9,743 -13,000 / Month

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.