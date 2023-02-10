We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Systems Engineer IV in the Technology Services Department. We are filling one position, in either our Merced or Scotts Valley office. Please note: we are recruiting for this role under the title of Senior Systems Administrator. The internal title is Systems Engineer IV.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Reporting to the Information Technology Manager, you will:

Oversee Windows, Linux, and VMWare Server systems engineering, security, and architecture

Perform Local Area Network (LAN) and Wide Area Network (WAN) engineering, security, and administration functions

Perform daily system maintenance processes

Act as a technical lead to the Systems Engineering team

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:

Experience with PowerShell scripting

Experience with LAN/WAN technologies

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: This role requires a willingness to work on-call, weekends or evenings, as needed.

Knowledge of:



Windows, Linux, and VMware environments

PowerShell scripting

Networking hardware, including routers, hubs, firewalls and switches

Server Hardware and Software

SAN technologies and administration

Networking technologies including DNS, DHCP, TCP/IP

Ability to:



Communicate technical issues to non-technical audiences, cross-functional departments and vendors, adjusting communication style as needed

Act as a technical lead and resource to the Systems Engineering team and provide technical guidance to other programming staff

Act as a subject matter expert, explain processes and programs related to area of assignment, and provide guidance regarding the most complex systems engineering issues

Write clear, concise, and accurate procedures, manuals, and documentation and maintain accurate records

Create a technical project plan and coordinate assigned projects

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems, Computer Science or a related field

A minimum of eight years of experience in a computer operations environment performing systems and infrastructure engineering, security, and support, including engineering and administering LANs and WANs (an Associate’s degree and two additional years of experience may substitute for the Bachelor’s degree); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected

Based on the nature of work, this position will require some onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, the Alliance is requesting the vaccination status of its workforce for COVID-19. While this position doesn’t require vaccination as a condition of employment, all employees are required to report their vaccination status, and, if vaccinated, provide proof of vaccination.

The full compensation range for this position is listed by location below.

The actual compensation for this role will be determined by our compensation philosophy, analysis of the selected candidate’s qualifications (direct or transferrable experience related to the position, education or training), as well as other factors (internal equity, market factors, and geographic location).

Scotts Valley pay range: $106,206—$169,935 USD

Merced pay range: $96,648—$154,648 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.