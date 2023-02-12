10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Water Quality Treatment Manager at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  2. Health Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  3. Senior Systems Administrator at Central California Alliance for Health
  4. Kinesiology Instructor / Athletics-Head Women’s Softball Coach - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College
  5. Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  6. Senior Behavioral Health Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  7. Arts & Culture Community Organizer at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
  8. Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
  9. HR Administrator (Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
  10. Senior Network Administrator at CyAs Tech

