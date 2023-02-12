10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Water Quality Treatment Manager at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Health Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Senior Systems Administrator at Central California Alliance for Health
- Kinesiology Instructor / Athletics-Head Women’s Softball Coach - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College
- Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Senior Behavioral Health Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Arts & Culture Community Organizer at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
- Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- HR Administrator (Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Senior Network Administrator at CyAs Tech
