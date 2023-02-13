Grants and Contracts Analyst

Position Summary: Encompass is seeking a self-starter with exceptional organizational, analytical-thinking, and systems-management skills who is eager to support Encompass’s mission to advance health equity across Santa Cruz County. Reporting to the Director of Development and Community Relations as a part of the Operations Team, the Grant and Contracts Analyst will play a vital role in the development and maintenance of several agency-wide processes and systems that support the agency’s fundraising, contract, and database management.

Like a symphony orchestrator, this position will collaborate with a wide range of stakeholders to drive systems improvements and maintain processes that help Encompass meet long-term strategic goals. This will involve quick learning of Encompass programs, grant application process, contracts database, and the ability to identify gaps and needs for process improvement.

The ideal candidate will have strong project management experience and the ability to both see the “big picture” and map out clear, actionable steps to reach long-term goals. If you are excited to be part of a tight-knit, supportive team of doers and are energized by the opportunity to make a real, lasting impact on the lives of thousands of community members across Santa Cruz County, this is the job for you!

Hybrid work arrangements are available.

Annual salary: $60-65k, depending on experience. Hybrid work arrangements are available.

Duties & Responsibilities:



Work in lock step with Impact Manager and Director of Development in improving and streamlining the agency-wide process for pursuing, submitting, and tracking grant applications

Provide administrative support to program and direct services teams in pursuing and maintaining complex funding streams, including assisting with various grant application and management duties – from research, timeline management, coordination, assembly, and submission to meeting funder reporting requirements.

This includes collaborating with the agency’s Fiscal and Data Analysis and Reporting Systems (DARS) teams to ensure projected deliverables and outcomes are realistic, appropriately identified, and tracked in initial applications, in awarded contracts, and in required funder progress reports.

Note that while this is NOT a grant writing position, you will be required to assist with grant writing occasionally.

Maintain and improve centralized databases of documentation related to grant coordination and contracts. This includes collaborating with Fiscal and DARS teams to ensure all awarded contracts are being appropriately tracked and monitored and supporting multiple teams in meeting funder reporting requirements and timelines.

Required Skills and Experience:



Any combination of training, education, and experience equivalent to graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health, Healthcare Administration, Nonprofit Administration, or a related field.

Considerable (3-5 years) responsible experience in research, finance, or public administration, including experience in project management, grant/contract administration, grant/contract management, grant/contract coordination, and grant writing.

Preferred Qualifications:



Organized and attentive to details Good analytical and presentation skills

Excellent communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills

Skilled at writing, planning, and strategizing

Proficient with computer skills (Microsoft Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio)

Experience working in funder-required databases and familiarity of funder/grant-required reports

Strong sense of accountability and ownership for work with high standards for excellence

Highly organized and efficient with ability to handle multiple priorities and tight deadlines

Ability to read and understand complex contract type documents

Ability to maintain professionalism and to exercise discretion with staff and funders

Ability to effectively work remotely with supervisor, team, and other departments

Knowledge of various quality improvement methods, human-centered design techniques, and implementation science

Wages & Benefits: Our total compensation package includes a comprehensive medical and dental insurance plan for full-time employees, 403(b) retirement plan, paid holiday, sick time, and 17 days of paid vacation, pro-rated for positions less than 40 hours a week

About Us: At Encompass Community Services we provide our community with a wide range of services related to family & social well-being, early childhood education, behavioral health, housing and more. Every day through these services we work to make health, education and housing more equitable for all people in Santa Cruz County. For more than 40 years our work has touched generations by helping people access education, rebuild relationships, restore their health and regain dignity.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Encompass Community Services is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. We are committed to excellence through diversity and strive to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all clients and employees.

Our programs recognize the value of racial, ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversity and strive toward a culture of trauma-informed practice, with the overarching goal of ensuring that all services promote healing, and integrate the values and standards of providing culturally and linguistically appropriate services.

If you require assistance applying on-line, we have computer terminals available at our 380 Encinal Street Suite 200 office in Santa Cruz, Tel: 831-469-1700, and at our 225 Westridge Drive location in Watsonville, Tel: 831-724-3885. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.