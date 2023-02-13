Location: Merced, California; Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as an Information Security Analyst!

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, you will:

Ensure Alliance information security practices meet industry standards and guidelines

Lead and perform the day-to-day operation of the Alliance’s security solutions including identification, investigation, and resolution of security breaches detected by those systems

Lead the creation and maintenance of policies, standards, guidelines, and procedures related to information security

Lead and perform staff training on information security and security breach prevention

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:

HIPAA and FISCAM security guidelines Firewalls, proxies, SIEM, antivirus, and IDPS concepts Security systems, operating systems, and virtualization Methods and techniques of computer network penetration testing Methods and techniques of patch management

Ability to:

Identify, mitigate and educate staff regarding the avoidance of network vulnerabilities Quickly learn and competently navigate Alliance computer systems Write clearly, concisely and precisely and convey information to the intended audience in a manner that is easily understood Develop training materials and conduct staff training Interpret and synthesize a wide range of information from a variety of sources and translate complex information and concepts into clear, succinct documentation

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems or a related field A minimum of eight years of professional level information technology experience which included a minimum of three years of experience performing information security functions in a health care environment (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, the Alliance is requesting the vaccination status of its workforce for COVID-19. While this position doesn’t require vaccination as a condition of employment, all employees are required to report their vaccination status, and, if vaccinated, provide proof of vaccination.

Scotts Valley pay range: $106,206—$169,936 USD

Merced pay range: $96,648—$154,648 USD

Salinas pay range: $106,206—$169,936 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.