Mechanic I/II

Share
Build your future with METRO!
The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) is now hiring for Mechanics I & II. Recruitment begins February 10, 2023 and will end on March 10, 2023.
SALARY (Now starting at Step 2) & BENEFITS: $103,000 - $110,000 per year
WHY YOU SHOULD WORK AT SANTA CRUZ METRO:
- Up to $4,000 Hiring Bonus
- Great Starting Salary and Excellent Benefits
- Salary Range with 5% Increase Every Year up to 6 Steps
INDUSTRY-LEADING BENEFITS PACKAGE INCLUDES:
- Pension
- Medical
- Dental
- Vision
- Life
- Long Term Disability
- AD&D Insurance
- EAP
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.