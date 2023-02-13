Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Mechanic I/II

Presented by Santa Cruz METRO
Build your future with METRO!

The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) is now hiring for Mechanics I & II. Recruitment begins February 10, 2023 and will end on March 10, 2023.

SALARY (Now starting at Step 2) & BENEFITS: $103,000 - $110,000 per year

WHY YOU SHOULD WORK AT SANTA CRUZ METRO:

  • Up to $4,000 Hiring Bonus
  • Great Starting Salary and Excellent Benefits
  • Salary Range with 5% Increase Every Year up to 6 Steps

INDUSTRY-LEADING BENEFITS PACKAGE INCLUDES:

  • Pension
  • Medical
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • Life
  • Long Term Disability
  • AD&D Insurance
  • EAP

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

