Mechanic I/II

Build your future with METRO!

The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) is now hiring for Mechanics I & II. Recruitment begins February 10, 2023 and will end on March 10, 2023.

SALARY (Now starting at Step 2) & BENEFITS: $103,000 - $110,000 per year

WHY YOU SHOULD WORK AT SANTA CRUZ METRO:



Up to $4,000 Hiring Bonus

Great Starting Salary and Excellent Benefits

Salary Range with 5% Increase Every Year up to 6 Steps

INDUSTRY-LEADING BENEFITS PACKAGE INCLUDES:



Pension

Medical

Dental

Vision

Life

Long Term Disability

AD&D Insurance

EAP

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.