Location: Merced, California; Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Provider Data Configuration Analyst IV, in the Provider Services Department.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Provider Data Manager, you will:

Lead and perform initial and complex configuration, maintenance and input of provider data for claims adjudication, member linkage and physician reimbursement and reporting

Act as a subject matter expert and lead to subordinate analysts

Research, analyze and resolve complex issues escalated by internal and external stakeholders

Lead cross-divisional projects and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders

Lead, coordinate and assist with the design of process improvements and monitoring of data quality

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:

Have experience using SQL to develop audits

Have experience documenting business requirements and executing test cases

Provide subject matter expertise and provide mentorship and training to other team members

Balance working both independently and collaboratively

Be comfortable leading and facilitating problem-solving discussions

Have experience leading complex system configuration and maintenance projects

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL:

Knowledge of:

SQL (knowledge of and proficiency in) The principles and practices of software configuration Healthcare terminology, provider types and classifications and provider database tables and relationships Methods and techniques of business analysis and reporting Analytical and research techniques



Ability to:

Lead, train, mentor and motivate staff, and promote an atmosphere of teamwork and cooperation Act as a subject matter expert, provide guidance regarding the most complex application configuration tasks, and explain regulations, processes, and programs related to area of responsibility Identify and troubleshoot issues, collect, analyze and interpret complex data, identify alternative solutions, project consequences of recommendations, make recommendations for action and prepare written reports and other program documents Report data and statistics to support process improvement, data quality, and projects Create, run, coordinate and manage complex audits



Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Healthcare, Business Administration or a related field Eight years of experience performing application configuration in a Medi-Cal or Managed Care environment (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS:

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected

CATEGORY 3 TEXT: COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, the Alliance is requesting the vaccination status of its workforce for COVID-19. While this position doesn’t require vaccination as a condition of employment, all employees are required to report their vaccination status, and, if vaccinated, provide proof of vaccination.

Scotts Valley pay range: $82,050—$131,290 USD

Merced pay range: $74,666—$119,475 USD

Salinas pay range: $82,050—$131,290 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.