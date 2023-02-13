Theater Operations Manager

JOB SUMMARY: The Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization created to provide an affordable venue supporting community theatrical performances and events. The Operations Manager reports to the Executive Board of Directors and works closely with them to ensure that the day-to-day operations of the theater are handled efficiently and completely. This position requires lots of hands-on activities. The ideal candidate has education and a proven record in the administration of a theatrical organization. The Operations Manager will be collaborative and eager to partner with the Theater Guild to help deliver the vision of the theatre.

DUTIES:



Maintains a master schedule of rehearsals, performances, and other events

Coordinates equipment and facility rental to outside parties

Oversees facilities maintenance and outside contractor/vendors

Recommends maintenance work or purchases to the Managing Director.

Assists in annual budget preparation

Adheres to the approved budget by tracking monthly revenue and expenditures, manages cash flow, capital expenditures, works with the Treasurer to handle the payment of invoices and keeps detailed records of cash flow, conducts regular meetings with the Treasurer

Prepares and reviews monthly financial reports prior to the Board meeting.

Serves as liaison between clients and consults regarding layout, programmatic features, and technical interfaces as well as the tech schedule for the production

Oversees facility operations and production activities

Effective at establishing and maintaining positive interpersonal relationships with volunteers, staff, visiting artists and the general public with varying levels of experience

Work closely with performing arts managers to meet special needs or requirements for various events and performances.

Respond to inquiries and requests for information

Investigate complaints and recommend corrective action as necessary to resolve complaints

Manages the implementation of events in the theater to include light hangs, sound requirements, stage set up and design, technical support, and logistic support

Proactively communicate and coordinate with all team members, including outside vendors and contracted workers to solve service, technical and operational problems

Troubleshoots and resolves technical problems, make minor adjustments and repairs to equipment as necessary

Coordinate with vendors for larger updates and repairs

Work with the Production Manager (s) on venue signage and equipment needs, load ins, and load outs.

Other duties may be assigned

Job Requirements:



Familiarity with all aspects of theatrical production and arts management – scenery, props, paint, electrics, sound, budgets, accounting

Experience in establishing and maintaining production schedules and meeting deadlines

Must be computer literate with knowledge of all Microsoft Office products, with emphasis on database management, website management and social media

Responsibilities include but are not limited to managing daily operations, anticipating all aspects relating to near and future events and formulating and maintaining policies

Knowledge of specialized theatrical equipment systems including overall functions, purposes, limitations, safe operations, and maintenance requirements

Basic electrical and mechanical theory and operating principles, including fire safety, and building codes

Knowledge of theatrical industry-specific work area safety policies and procedures

The ideal candidate for the position will be self-motivated, well-organized, detail oriented and have excellent customer relations skills.

Compensation: Part-time to regular full-time. $20 - $35 hourly depending on experience. This is currently a part-time position with a flexible work schedule, including occasional early mornings, late evenings, and weekends.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume, cover letter, and any other relevant application materials to svctheaterguild@aol.com.