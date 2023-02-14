The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a California Children’s Services Specialist I! Do you enjoy improving the health and lives of children with complicated medical needs? If so, please read on!

Salary: $4,526- 5,722 per month

Closing Date: Friday, February 17, 2023

Benefits: Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

JOB SUMMARY: Under general supervision, determines financial and residential eligibility of applicants to the California Children’s Services Program for diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions or disabilities; manages assigned caseload; and does other work as required.

The California Children’s Services Specialist plays an important role to improve the health and lives of children with complicated medical needs. The CCS Specialist works closely with the CCS Nurse Case Manager and CCS Office Assistant to process applications and connect families with needed resources. The CCS Specialist also enjoys working with the public over the phone and in-person to provide detailed guidance to the families.

QUALIFICATIONS: The ideal candidate is a critical thinker, problem solver, self-starter, and team player. Knowledge of medical terminology is recommended, but not required. Incumbents initially work under close supervision and receive on-the-job training in performing eligibility determination and case monitoring activities.

California Children Services Specialist I is the trainee class in the series. Incumbents are expected to advance to the California Children’s Services Specialist II level after one year of service at the California Children’s Services Specialist I level.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE: Any combination of training and experience, which would provide the required knowledge and abilities, is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:



One year of experience working in a medical or human services setting which has included client or patient contact OR

Thirty semester units of successfully completed college level coursework in psychology, social work, sociology or a closely related field.

Special Requirements/Conditions: License Requirement: Possession of a valid California Class C Driver License or the ability to provide suitable transportation which is approved by the appointing authority.

HOW TO APPLY: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com.

Come join the team at the County of Santa Cruz! Live, work and play in beautiful Santa Cruz County!