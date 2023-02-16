Project Analyst and Home Loan Coordinator

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 02-21-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID Card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. Employee Housing conducts a rental housing program intended to provide a “landing pad,” or transitional housing, for new UCSC employees. Also in support of the academic mission, and to support creation of communities of learning, Employee Housing conducts a for-sale housing program, the objectives of which are to help meet institutional goals for the recruitment and retention of long-term qualified faculty and staff. More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Employee Housing Manager, the Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator is responsible for helping to coordinate the day-to-day operation of a multifaceted housing program for campus employees. Working independently and collaboratively with other staff, sometimes with minimal oversight, the incumbent will perform various analytic and administrative duties in support of both rental and for-sale operations of the program.

The Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator is responsible for managing the waiting lists for the Employee Housing rental and for-sale programs, managing data and producing various reports for the Employee Housing Program, administering the mortgage assistance programs developed by the University of California Office of the President, and supporting the Manager with administration of the rental housing program (currently consisting of 51 units) and the for-sale housing program (currently consisting of 188 units).

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Budgeted Salary: $30.04 / hourly

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information: Full-time, Fixed • Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week • Days of the Week: Mon-Fri • Shift Includes: Day Employee

Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: ADMIN OFCR 2 CX -004263

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

50% - Management of Mortgage Assistant Programs:



The Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator will serve as a liaison to the Office of the President, Office of Loan Programs (OLP) and will administer three system-wide mortgage assistance programs for employees of the UCSC campus; the Mortgage Origination Program (MOP), the Supplemental Home Loan Program (SHLP) and the Zero Interest Supplemental Home Loan Program (ZIP).

This position will maintain historical/informational records for campus employee housing loan transactions and will respond to inquiries from faculty, Vice Chancellors, Deans, and Academic Department Chairs regarding program parameters, financial guidelines, and eligibility requirements.

The Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator will obtain housing/recruitment allowance data from divisions as needed and will be responsible for the verification of loan balances with division contacts. The position will be responsible for submitting periodic reports to the Office of Loan Programs and Planning and Budget.

Duties will include the screening of approximately 75 applicants per year, assessing applicant eligibility, financing ability, determining debt to income ratios, and applicant ability to fulfill down payment requirements. The position will be responsible for the computation of interest and finance charges, estimating closing costs, and the calculation of loan amortization and loan payment schedules using tools provided by the Office of Loan Programs (OLP).

The Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator will work proactively to coordinate activities between faculty and outside agencies, such as escrow and title companies, real estate brokers, insurance companies, and other lenders, to resolve conflicts, answer questions, and ensure that transactions are completed accurately and on time.

The incumbent will analyze loan documents to ensure conformity with loan program guidelines and complete all documentation required for the funding of loans under the MOP, SHLP and ZIP loan programs.

Other duties include collecting and analyzing loan data and providing status reports to the Employee Housing Manager and the Office of Loan Programs (OLP) as appropriate.

25% - Rental Housing Program Management:



The Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator will be responsible for the assignment of available rental units to the highest priority of employees as specified by the management plan and the Housing Access Policy.

The incumbent will be responsible for the screening of potential applicants for compliance with program income and asset restrictions. The position will coordinate applicant certification with City and County authorities for inclusionary rental units, monitor ongoing compliance of existing tenants, and establish and maintain effective working relationships with City and County housing authorities.

The Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator will represent resident needs to the Employee Housing Manager, assist the Manager with site inspections of the rental units and common areas, and assist other program staff in determining and addressing unit maintenance needs.

Other duties will include generating requisitions, managing and tracking purchase orders, soliciting bids from service providers and appliance vendors, processing security deposits, monitoring accounts payable and receivable, and producing and analyzing financial reports using Excel and other University financial applications. The position will be responsible for collecting and analyzing data from multiple sources and providing status reports to the Employee Housing Manager and OLP as appropriate.

15% - For Sale and Rental Housing Wait List Management:



The Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator will monitor and update the wait lists for both rental and for-sale units and will ensure that procedures are in compliance with the Housing Access Policy.

The incumbent will serve as a point of contact for approximately 400 employees who are wait listed, and will advise employees individually or in group settings about eligibility, waitlist status and policy procedures.

The Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator will assist new employees in evaluating their housing eligibility and options, process new wait list applications, and verify employee eligibility. The information is entered and maintained in the central Employee Housing database and reports are produced as needed.

The incumbent will also assist the Employee Housing Manager with the annual wait list Open Enrollment.

10% - Support for Homeowner Programs:



The Employee Housing Analyst/Loan Coordinator is expected to attend each of the 4 Homeowner Association meetings, as well as support the Architectural Review Board (ARB) for each Association. Specific duties include:

Researching each association’s governing documents

Attending monthly meetings with each Board of Directors (“Boards”)

Answering questions for membership and lenders

Providing assistance to Boards in matters regarding compliance with all project restrictions

Coordinating meetings and distributing correspondence when necessary

Supporting Boards by assisting in searches for management or vendors

Problem-solving common area maintenance issues, working with City, County, or University officials when appropriate

Conveying procedures of Association’s Architectural Review Board (“ARB”) to individual owner

Scheduling and coordinating ARB meetings

Preparing ARB documentation for the ARB Chair for review & approval

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Required:



Bachelor’s degree in related area and / or equivalent experience / training.

Strong business acumen, including demonstrated knowledge of and the ability to convey the complexities of the current housing market and available loan programs.

Strong analytic skills to evaluate housing needs and to define and forestall problems, to help identify and meet objectives, and to formulate logical and consistent resolutions, responses, reports, or interpretations with respect to financial planning and program policies and procedures.

Demonstrated skills in working with budgets, financial systems, and administrative practices and procedures.

Excellent judgment and keen problem-solving skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, including experience in, or the ability to, explain, help others understand and accept, and follow through on procedures, limitations, and other legal and policy constraints.

Excellent organization skills, with close attention to detail, and sufficient to establish and maintain program practices, procedures, and records; proven ability to set priorities, maintain schedules, and meet deadlines.

Strong computer skills with the ability to learn and use campus financial, accounting, and acquisitions systems with proficiency; extensive experience with Windows computer systems, including applications such as Word, Excel, Access, email, internet, and electronic calendaring.

Demonstrated ability to read, interpret, apply and convey complex policies and procedures.

Demonstrated ability to work with real estate brokers, title companies, underwriters, appraisers, and inspectors of real property.

Demonstrated ability to communicate with professionalism, patience, and diplomacy when working with faculty, staff, and others from a variety of cultural, financial and ethnic backgrounds.

Ability to consistently exercise discretion and good judgment, and to maintain strict confidentiality while dealing with sensitive matters.

Familiarity with property management, including marketing and leasing of property.

Preferred:



Familiarity with mortgage lending terms and practices.

Experience in all aspects of property management, including leases, security deposits, rent collection, move-in/move-out procedures, maintenance, and tenant relations.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

The University of California has implemented a policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries. HOW TO APPLY Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our website tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

HOW TO APPLY: APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO USE THE UCSC ON-LINE PROCESS View full job description and access on-line application here. To ensure review of application materials by the hiring unit, they must be submitted on or before the initial review date (IRD) via the Staff Employment Opportunities web site. A computer is available at the UC Santa Cruz Staff Human Resources Office located at Scotts Valley Center. The Scotts Valley Center is located at 100 Enterprise Way, Suite E100, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. To learn more or to request disability accommodations, call 831-459-2009. Hearing impaired are encouraged to use the California Relay Service at 800-735-2922.

