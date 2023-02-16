Senior Sales Associate, Bay Tree Campus Store

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 02-28-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration Services (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID Card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. Within CHES, the Bay Tree Campus Store is a self-supporting Auxiliary Enterprise, whose mission is to provide to the campus community books, related materials and services which complement the academic environment and which support the diverse needs of the campus community.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Retail Supervisor, the Senior Sales Associate will perform a variety of reconciliation, advanced cashiering, customer service and sales associate functions for the Bay Tree Campus Store. The store is a high volume, fast paced, cyclical retail environment that processes approximately 400,000 sales transactions per year. This position requires extensive interaction with computerized point-of-sale (POS) hardware and software, including reports generated by the POS system.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Budgeted Salary: $22.81 / hourly

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information: Full-time, Fixed • Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week • Days of the Week: Mon-Fri • Shift Includes: Day Employee

Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: 004723 - BLANK AST 2

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

40% - Reconciliation/Advanced Cashiering:



Review, reconcile and verify deposits from POS cash register terminals for the bookstore and off-site sales transactions. Resolve discrepancies in cash, check, credit card, special account and recharge transactions. Resolve POS reporting problems, utilizing knowledge of operational procedures, sales departmentalization and e-commerce processes. Determines if solutions are hardware, software or user/training related and pursue appropriate course of action.

Prepare a variety of financial and sales reports, including reports for campus accounting and main cashiering offices. Manage the store change fund, setting up register cash drawers and overseeing change fund purchases throughout the day.

Authorize and process refunds, exchanges and voids. Set up and break down POS terminals, wiring and peripherals, and troubleshoot problems as needed.

Perform sales transactions at a cash register, receiving money, checks or credit cards, as well as processing student debit accounts and gift certificates, in payment for merchandise.

Responsible for the cash register receipts balancing with recorded sales.

25% - Customer Service:



Provide excellent and professional customer service to a diverse population of students, university employees and the public.

Project a pleasant, positive, customer-oriented image of the store. Work constructively with customers to resolve complaints and issues.

Create, maintain and service special accounts including vocational rehabilitation, veteran and scholarship accounts. Issue and track gift certificates. Assist in maintaining internal student debit accounts--creating accounts, processing payments and tracking account status.

Process campus recharges and other special campus transactions. Apply volume discounts to special purchases on a case-by-case basis.

Staff phone lines in the Customer Service area, providing information and transferring calls to appropriate parties.

Process textbook rental returns.

Provide routine pricing and stocking of general merchandise, such as greeting cards, candy, food, beverages, and apparel and general books.

25% - E-Commerce Customer Service and Order Fulfillment:



Responsible for e-commerce sales processing and fulfillment. Oversees the picking, packing and distribution/shipping of all e-commerce orders. Completes transactions on secure e-commerce platform.

Provides customer support for issues related to web based customer orders, returns and out-of-stock situations via email or telephone.

Coordinates with buyers regarding product requests and substitutions.

10% - Other Duties as Assigned:



May assist with interviewing, hiring, and training of student employees.

Coordinate commercial activities, student, and organization tabling functions for the Quarry Plaza area.

Other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Required:



Significant lead cashiering and reconciliation experience in a retail environment, including responsibility for cash control and complex discrepancy resolution.

Cash handling experience with the ability to operate computerized cash register terminals.

Excellent attention to detail.

Demonstrated experience working in customer service environment with an emphasis on effectiveness, professionalism, and integrity.

Excellent organizational skills with the ability to prioritize a heavy workload with the pressure of frequent interruptions and manage multiple activities to meet unit, organization, and campus deadlines.

Strong written and oral communications skills to disseminate information in a clear and concise manner, in person, by e-mail and over the phone.

Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively with diverse groups of people demonstrating tact, flexibility, sensitivity and helpfulness.

Demonstrated experience with computers and computer applications including word processing, database, emailand desktop publishing programs.

Basic experience in producing reports by entering data into pre-existing Excel spreadsheets, or similar spreadsheet or database applications.

Ability to interview, train and provide feedback to student employees.

Ability to work as part of a team, as well as independently with general supervision.

Ability to work with individuals from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds with sensitivity and professionalism.



SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

The University of California has implemented a policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries. HOW TO APPLY Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our website tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

HOW TO APPLY: APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO USE THE UCSC ON-LINE PROCESS View full job description and access on-line application here. To ensure review of application materials by the hiring unit, they must be submitted on or before the initial review date (IRD) via the Staff Employment Opportunities web site. A computer is available at the UC Santa Cruz Staff Human Resources Office located at Scotts Valley Center. The Scotts Valley Center is located at 100 Enterprise Way, Suite E100, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. To learn more or to request disability accommodations, call 831-459-2009. Hearing impaired are encouraged to use the California Relay Service at 800-735-2922.

