Conference Services Coordinator

Two limited Conference Coordinator positions available.

The IRD for this job is: 03-06-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID Card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families. Employee housing is provided through 51 rental units at the Laureate Court apartments and 188 for-sale homes in four different locations. The unit also provides off- campus student housing support and summer conference operations. CHES manages the auxiliary services units of the Bay Tree Campus Storeand and offers Early Education Services for student parents. More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Assistant Director of Conferences Services, the incumbent coordinates a variety of pre-collegiate programs, sports campus and adult programs. This position has responsibility for developing, planning, organizing, and implementing campus services specializing in the unique needs of these programs. This position also supervises student staff, which includes the on-boarding training and providing on going direction to student staff, The Conference Services Coordinator is an integral part of the Conference Services Team, managing relationships with a variety of campus departments and service providers to ensure successful delivery of services to conference clients and outstanding customer service.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Budgeted Salary: $5,500 monthly

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 2

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information: Full-time, Fixed • Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week • Days of the Week: Mon-Fri • Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Limited appointment

Job End Date: 08-31-2023

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 6292 - EVENTS SPEC 3

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

80% - Conference Coordination:



Meet with prospective clients to assess program requirements and determine if program falls within the University’s policies regarding use of facilities and if university facilities can accommodate client’s needs. Plan, coordinate and manage summer conference programs.

Develop on-going interaction, both verbal and written, with current and prospective university and non-university clients advising on university policies, potentially dealing with clients that have no prior experience directing conferences. Recommend and coordinate use of the university and community resources. Negotiate services with clients and monitor the sending and receiving of all planning documents. Develop cost proposals, outlining financial obligations for client review.

Develop comprehensive proposals and secure necessary signatures from client and the Conference Services Assistant Director. Monitor progress of all conference arrangements assuring timely receipt of required forms, information and payments. Ensure compliance with all campus permits, policy, chaperone and CANRA reporting requirements.

In collaboration with the Conference Services Management Team, reserve housing placements and meeting facilities and enter the information into the Conference Services database for conferences and events to maximize occupancy and dining service efficiencies. Arrange for all related needs, including, but not limited to, housing, food service, catering, classrooms, computer labs, audio-visual, parking, recreation facilities, and transportation for each group, entering data into conference database.

Work as needed with campus departments and outside vendors for provision of services and to distribute program information. Assume responsibility for planning and management of assigned conference-related special events during the conference season, assuring compliance of UCSC policies.

Administer immediate remedies to unexpected and/or adverse situations that occur and offer prompt recommendations for resolutions, keeping the Assistant Director informed of such situations. Coordinate the implementation of the agreed upon solutions.

Review for accuracy all expenses for facilities and services utilized by programs, assigning charges as appropriate for billing. Obtain approval from the Assistant Director to negotiate fees or special terms based on mitigating circumstances.

Perform close analysis and verification of all guest roster charges for accuracy of arrival and departure occupancies, board night charges and attrition fees. Prepare final invoices, based on contract agreements, attrition and additional rental services with accuracy and timeliness.

10% - Student Hiring, Training, and Supervision:



Participate in the training, on-boarding and supervision of student staff.

Ensure student staff are trained on equipment, policies, protocol, and pricing.

Meet with students on a regular basis to provide ongoing support and to track work performance, as well as oversee scheduling and time reporting. Provide mentoring, model “best practice” behavior and provide timely performance feedback to students throughout the season.

10% - Campus Community Relations:



Interface with various UCSC colleges and campus partners, including establishing cooperative relationships that will result in the best and most efficient customer service for conference clients.

Ensure pertinent campus and community constituencies, including but not limited to Housing, Dining, Catering, parking, signage, audio visual, meeting space and recreational facilities are appropriately consulted and informed of pending programs and updates.

Represent Conference Services as a liaison with campus partner departments, presenting a professional demeanor.

Participate in staff meetings and attend or facilitate other meetings, as required.

Responsible for issuing and returning of meeting room, housing and master keys used by conference groups.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Required:



Demonstrated experience developing, managing, and coordinating multiple large conferences and events.

Strong organizational and problem solving skills with the ability to prioritize a heavy workload, balance concurrent responsibilities and complete assignments under the pressure of multiple deadlines and frequent changes.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to convey campus details, schedules and special instructions, as well as foster effective communications with campus partner staff, students and, most especially, with clients.

Strong computer skills with experience in word processing, google docs, spreadsheets, conference database, email, and internet applications.

Skilled in working as part of a team and collaborating closely with co-workers as well as working independently with minimal direction.

Demonstrated experience in working with an ethnically/culturally diverse group of clients, students and staff.

Demonstrated ability to provide outstanding customer service in a hospitality environment, most especially under pressure.

Ability to understand UCSC and cultural climate; to exercise good judgement and diplomacy as individual situations warrant.

Demonstrated ability to develop innovative solutions, strong organizational skills to undertake challenging projects/assignments and respond with flexibility and timeliness to client and campus partner requests.

Preferred: Ability to motivate, model “best practices” customer service and supervise student staff.



SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

The University of California has implemented a policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

A computer is available at the UC Santa Cruz Staff Human Resources Office located at Scotts Valley Center. The Scotts Valley Center is located at 100 Enterprise Way, Suite E100, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. To learn more or to request disability accommodations, call 831-459-2009. Hearing impaired are encouraged to use the California Relay Service at 800-735-2922.

