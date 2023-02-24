Project Management Program Instructor

JOB OVERVIEW: Digital NEST is a workforce development center that has welcomed hundreds of youth from working-class, farmworker communities to develop the technical and professional skills they need to achieve their dreams. It is an exciting time for the NEST as we are on the precipice of expanding to a total of five communities across Northern California by the end of 2026. Digital NEST has centers in the heart of Watsonville, Salinas, and Gilroy. The first Digital NEST in the Central Valley is expected to launch in Stockton in 2023, with plans to scale across the Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley also underway. The Project Management Program Specialist will support the growth of the People, Projects & Leadership (PPL) program by developing, implementing, and instructing the training for the project management career pathway. Overall, this position recruits, instructs, advises, mentors, and coaches members in technical and soft skills development for the project management pathway.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Implementation of the Project Management Program (65%)

Implement curriculum and serve as the instructor and facilitator of coordinated volunteer work experience groups for youth program participants (members) to foster professional development and job readiness of youth.

Implement project management training to support youth in developing, planning, and producing member-coordinated events.

Effectively incorporate and embed soft skills and leadership curriculum into all lessons and activities and teach soft skill development to members and job trainees.

Coach members on career development; refer members to outside career training and paid job opportunities and support youth in applying to, interviewing for, and being successful in, such opportunities.

Under the direction of the Program Manager and using their program designs and curriculum, develop training outlines and adapt curriculum for teaching assigned subjects.

Teach educational programs to train members in soft skills, job readiness, leadership, marketing, project management and events coordination.

Assess the training outcomes of trainees and document and report this progress in writing and update data collection systems.

Youth Outreach & Engagement for the Project Management Program (30%)

Identify prospective participants and cultivate member engagement in the Project Management program; maintain student information system to track member participation and engagement and produce reports as needed.

Encourage members to participate in NEST programs and a career development pathway. Monitor NEST youth participants’ status and wellbeing and share observations across the program staff.

Work collaboratively with other team members to coordinate and assist with recruitment of Project Management program trainees and work experience participants.

Regularly brief the Membership Specialist and other colleagues on opportunities for youth employment program placements in the pathway to support the work of partnering with various youth employment programs.

Other (5%)

Represent the NEST in a professional, constructive and compelling manner to stakeholders at meetings, on social media, at public events and in media products or written publications.

Provide general support to fundraising efforts expected of all staff: showcase members and member work, speak articulately about programming and be a model representative and evangelist for Digital NEST in the community.

Serve as a role model for Members regarding career aspirations, becoming tech-savvy and social enterprise.

Participate in NEST evening and weekend programs and events on an occasional basis; facilitate youth involvement in these programs and events.

Transport herself/himself to NEST facilities and to outreach locations. Performs other duties and tasks assigned by the supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS:

At least 3 years of full-time, formal experience or industry recognized credentials in a related field in project management.

At least 1 year of full-time experience teaching youth using culturally responsive experiential learning pedagogies and instructional methods.

Accountable for performance outcomes/KPI attainment at the project level (each course, each series, each season, a cadre, a cohort, each partnership, etc.)

Ability to work with immediate supervisor to develop plans to accomplish the goals of the organization.

Ability to support and coordinate team members’ input and ideas.

Ability to regularly communicate with team and supervisor to ensure flow of ideas and progress towards goals.

Ability to work with peers to ensure that team projects are working toward the same goal. Ability to carry out the full scope of fixed set of work skills, and may also work across departments to achieve a goal.

PREFERRED-BUT-NOT-REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree

Bilingual/Biliterate English and Spanish

REQUIREMENTS:



Passion for the mission of Digital NEST and belief in upholding organization’s core values.

Understanding of and sensitivity to issues of culture/ethnicity/race, gender, sexual identity, class/SES and immigration status.

Ability to be an ally to people of color, women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, questioning and intersex individuals and their allies (LGBTQIA).

Must have a valid CA driver’s license, pass a background check, and be able to travel and work evenings or weekends occasionally, or as needed.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Digital NEST, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Digital NEST is committed to an inclusive experience for all applicants and will endeavor to make reasonable accommodations in the interview process, to the known physical or mental limitations of qualified employees with disabilities unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of our business. Please refer to our career page for more information on how to apply for reasonable accommodations.

