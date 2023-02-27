Job Summary: Under direction, plan, supervise and complete the ordering, planning, preparation, cooking, serving and cleaning up of meals to staff and detained youth; and do other work as required.

Salary: $4,555 – 5,760 / Month

Closing Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Benefits: Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

Education and Experience: Any combination of training and experience that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:

Two years of experience cooking meals in a large institutional or commercial kitchen. Some of the required experience must include supervisory or lead work experience.

Thorough knowledge of the principles, methods and equipment used in the care, preparation, cooking and serving of food in institutional settings; and kitchen sanitation and safety measures and the operation, cleaning and care of utensils, equipment and work areas.

Working knowledge of food values including nutritional and economical substitutes. Some knowledge of the principles and practices of supervision.

Special Requirements/Conditions:

License Requirement: Possess and maintain a valid California Class C Driver License.

Possess and maintain a valid California Class C Driver License. Background Investigation: Ability to pass a full background investigation. Special Working Conditions: Exposure to the possibility of burns and/ or bodily injury; infections which might cause chronic disease or death; variable temperatures; electrical hazards; insect bites or stings; chemical irritants; high levels of noise; and potentially hostile inmates.

Ability to pass a full background investigation. Exposure to the possibility of burns and/ or bodily injury; infections which might cause chronic disease or death; variable temperatures; electrical hazards; insect bites or stings; chemical irritants; high levels of noise; and potentially hostile inmates. Other Special Requirements: Availability to work a flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends, holidays and on an emergency, as needed basis. Candidates working in juvenile detention facilities are subject to the State of California Board of State and Community Corrections Title 15 - Minimum Standards for Juvenile Facilities and must pass a pre-employment medical evaluation and physical examination that meet the requirements of Title 15, Article 3.

How to Apply: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com. Come join the team at the County of Santa Cruz! Live, work and play in beautiful Santa Cruz County!