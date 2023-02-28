Broadcast Sales Representative

ABOUT US: KSQD is a nonprofit, listener supported radio station located in Santa Cruz. Established in 2019, the station’s mission is to create community through broadcasts, podcasts and events that celebrate the uniqueness of the region.

JOB SUMMARY:



Develop and service new accounts through prospecting and setting appointments with businesses and organizations.

Underwriting is public radio’s form of advertising. You will be selling airtime on KSQD community radio, which reaches most of Santa Cruz County and parts of Monterey County. The station is about to triple its listening area, so there is room for growth.

Learn and fully understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of prospects and clients.

In consultation with, and with guidance provided by our ownership, provide solutions to help clients achieve their objectives through highly effective underwriting.

Using the station’s database of sales contacts, scheduling regular in-person visits in order to build a sustainable source of income for you and KSQD-FM, servicing clients, and tracking the placement of spots on air.

This is a contract position paying 30% commision.

You must live in the area.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume and cover letter to boardchair@ksqd.org.