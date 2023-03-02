Landscape Technician

About Us:

Ecological Concerns Incorporated (ECI) is an ecological landscape contractor, habitat restoration consultant and native plant nursery founded in 1992. ECI provides integrated design-grow-build landscape services in order to provide clients with turn-key project delivery. ECI works throughout the greater Monterey and San Francisco Bay areas. Our Mission is to nurture ecological relationships, cultivate community partnerships and build sustainable business practices in order to protect and restore biological diversity.

Details:

Works under the general supervision of landscape foremen and project managers to implement ecological landscape and habitat restoration projects throughout the Monterey and SF bay areas. $17.50- $20/hour to start DOE. Full benefits after 90 day probation period.

Essential Functions of the Job:



Works under the direction of the Foreman on jobs with multiple other crew members.

Review daily progress and needs of the next day with the Foreman.

Perform work in a safe and efficient manner and maintains excellent quality.

Understand and perform safety & landscape procedures and participate in weekly safety & training meetings.

Inspects equipment daily to ensure proper and safe operation. ○ Accurately fills out time cards daily.

Ability to communicate with Foreman, project management and customers in English.

Ability to follow verbal and written instructions in English.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:



Entry level understanding of landscape installation methods and techniques

Experience with basic landscape machinery, tools and materials needed to accomplish work.

Assist with Layout, Grading, Planting, Irrigation, Carpentry, Masonry

Possess a valid California driver’s license and have a clean driving record.

Physical Demands:



Duties are performed outdoors in all weather conditions.

Ability to lift 50 lbs. of weight frequently throughout the day.

Ability to repeatedly bend, stoop, lift, push and pull materials and equipment to complete job tasks.

Ability to work in various positions including, but not limited to, standing, walking, stooping, bending, sitting, kneeling and squatting for extending periods.



The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



How to Apply:

If interested, please email your resume to hr-eci@ecologicalconcerns.com.