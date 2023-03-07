The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Clerical Supervisor I! Do you have experience in supervision and performing difficult and responsible clerical functions? If so, please read on!

Job Summary: Under direction, supervise clerical staff performing difficult and responsible clerical functions; and do related work as required. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill the current vacancy and future vacancies during the life of the lis

Salary: $5,304- 6,717 / Month

Closing Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Benefits: Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

Education and Experience: Any combination of training and experience that would provide the knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain this training and experience would be:



Three years of responsible clerical experience at the journey level or higher.

Formal secretarial or general office clerical training may be substituted for up to one year of the required experience on an hour for hour basis.

Special Requirements/Conditions: Some positions may require successful completion of a performance test, which demonstrates keyboard and formatting proficiency.

How to Apply: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com. Come join the team at the County of Santa Cruz! Live, work and play in beautiful Santa Cruz County!