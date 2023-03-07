The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Clerical Supervisor I! Do you have experience in supervision and performing difficult and responsible clerical functions? If so, please read on!
Job Summary: Under direction, supervise clerical staff performing difficult and responsible clerical functions; and do related work as required. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill the current vacancy and future vacancies during the life of the lis
Salary: $5,304- 6,717 / Month
Closing Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
Benefits: Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!
Education and Experience: Any combination of training and experience that would provide the knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain this training and experience would be:
- Three years of responsible clerical experience at the journey level or higher.
- Formal secretarial or general office clerical training may be substituted for up to one year of the required experience on an hour for hour basis.
Special Requirements/Conditions: Some positions may require successful completion of a performance test, which demonstrates keyboard and formatting proficiency.
How to Apply: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com. Come join the team at the County of Santa Cruz! Live, work and play in beautiful Santa Cruz County!