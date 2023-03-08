Associate Director, Conference Services

UC Vaccination Policy : With limited exceptions, for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

The IRD for this job is: 03-15-2023

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW:

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children, and external constituents.

The Housing Services unit of CHES provides direct service and programs to 1,067 residents in six Affiliated Residential Communities on campus and in downtown Santa Cruz (UTC). The Housing Services unit provides numerous other services supporting the campus-wide housing program, including Facilities operations for all housing and dining, Student Housing Services (Contracts, Marketing and Communication for over 7,900 student bed spaces that generate over $80 million in auxiliary income annually), Diversity and Inclusion, and Community Safety, as well as off-campus student housing support, and summer conference operations. The Graduate and Family Student Housing (G&FSH) communities provide facilities, services, and programs to 281 students and approximately 320 family members at Family Student Housing.

Conference Services (CS) is an auxiliary enterprise reporting to Housing Services. Conference Services provides housing, dining, meeting space, registration support, and coordinates all other requirements for conferences on UCSC’s campus during the summer quarter. The income generated by Conference Services during the ten-week conference season contributes to the Residence Operations budget. Conference Services also coordinates campus-wide events year-round, by managing facilities and providing registration services for both on and off-campus events for academic departments

JOB SUMMARY:

Under the general supervision of the Executive Director of Housing Services, the Assistant Associate Director is responsible for the overall management and direction of the functions provided by Conference Services (CS). The incumbent will be responsible for the coordination of summer conferences and year- round events, ensuring an excellent guest experience. Primary responsibilities will also include providing comprehensive direction and oversight for all aspects of event management including personnel, administering financial and business operations, conducting research and analysis, marketing, public relations and human relations administration, as well as the development of internal policies and procedures while ensuring compliance with existing UC Policy. This position will also have a large focus on new business development through working with internal and external clients.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

SALARY:

$102,500/Annual

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: Scotts Valley

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 000468 EVENTS MGR 1

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

30% - Strategic Planning

Develops the unit’s long-range plans regarding revenue and occupancy goals, efficiency goals, customer service, and safety goals, as well as operational standards and policies. Ensures that these plans are in alignment with CHES Housing Services goals, and support and enhance the education, research, and public service mission of the university.

Responsible for the long-range strategic summer allocation of all Residence Halls and undergraduate Student Apartments, 5 dining commons, and over 100 campus meeting spaces for maximum utilization while coordinating time for ongoing facility construction and maintenance.

Reviews, interprets and assesses UCOP, campus, departmental and community policies, and directives to determine the impact on the summer conference program. Negotiates the priorities of these issues with the Executive Director of Housing Services and other campus managers, providing leadership and representation for CHES in all aspects of summer conference operation and major event coordination.

Analyzes current legal and contractual issues as they relate to risk and liability for the department and the campus concerning summer conferences and major event programs, consulting with campus counsel when needed.

Delegation of Authority-Contracts and Agreements: Maintains Unit Signature Authority for

Contracts and Agreements.

Assesses and manages the impact of the campus and departmental short and long-term construction and renovation projects on Conference Services. Negotiates timelines and provides input for mitigating the impact on both campus programs and summer conferences.

Evaluates customer satisfaction as a business strategy to increase return and recommend rates and as it factors for continuous improvement and organizational change.

Stays current on industry trends regarding conference, hotel, and event management.

20% - Marketing and Public Relations

Develops and implements marketing strategies to generate new business and retain existing clients for the summer period. Partners with other campus units involved in marketing to ensure that the best marketing strategies are used.

Oversees sales and promotional activities, handles inquiries, leads sight inspections, and disseminates information electronically or in publications.

Assigns staff to, and participates in, local, regional, or national trade shows.

Collaboratively leads the process of identifying target customers, pursuing leads, and tracking sales.

Develops and evaluates proposals designed to meet conference bid specifications. Reviews unusual or extended service needs and assesses unit, department, and University’s resources relative to the proposal to determine feasibility and impact.

Reviews research on new marketing techniques and makes recommendations to the Executive Director.

Defines and continually refines relationships with all stakeholders of campus and commercial summer programs that have a broad impact on the campus.

Establishes and maintains a close working relationship with various campus departments such as College Provosts, Departments and Divisions, Learning Technologies, Athletics and Recreation, TAPS, CHES, Dining Services, Custodial, Sign Shop, Summer Session and other university entities, to ensure the highest level of professional customer service for clients.

Maintains contact with a diverse group of local and national conference personnel to remain current with trends and best practices in the profession. Represents the University at meetings relating to conference development and hospitality services on the campus.

20% - New Business Development

Provides strategic leadership and direction in developing new business opportunities meeting the business objectives of CHES, Housing Services...

Assesses relative value of different target markets and determines long-term marketing strategies for sustainable revenue growth.

Provides leadership for the development and implementation of tactical plans to create business opportunities with priority targets.

Identifies, researches, and analyzes short-term and long-term marketplace opportunities and executes new business initiatives.

Leverages Conference Services competencies, strengths and facilities into new markets and customer groups. Creates and manages strategic partnerships with other departments and outside vendors to pursue new business opportunities.

Focuses on strengthening current partnerships as well as on cultivating new partnerships with campus departments and units to bring more internal camps and Conferences to campus.

15% - Budget and Fiscal Management

Manages the administration of the unit’s annual operating budget and the collection of conference revenues.

Directs Conference Services rate development for facilities, goods and services, including revenue projections.

Oversees the unit’s budget formulation and develops plans for staffing, material, equipment, and technological needs to meet programmatic and financial goals and objectives.

Administers Conference Services revenue tracking/disbursement and client revenue and expense tracking.

Ensures that all contractual agreements for accommodations, meals, meeting facilities and services are analyzed and updated and that they comply with current University policies.

Confirms that all conference financial systems (recharges, invoices, cash handling, requisitions, credit card processing, etc.) function in accordance with appropriate University business and financial guidelines.

Ensures that internal controls, practices, and procedures are consistent with UC and UCSC policies.

10% - Supervision and Leadership

Provides leadership, direction, and organizational development for five full-time staff positions, as well as indirect supervision of 25-40 summer student staff positions during the heavy operational phase of summer conferences.

Responsible for the recruitment, selection, training, supervision, coaching, and evaluation of staff, including discipline and dismissal if necessary. Reviews all job descriptions for consistency and accuracy. Ensures that all staff positions have updated job descriptions.

Ensures that all staff follow and enforce University and UC policies and procedures.

5% - Other Duties

Works collaboratively and facilitates teamwork with managers and senior administration within CHES and other University service departments.

Researches and communicates safety compliance requirements for all unit employees.

Serves as a disaster coordinator for unit and/or department in emergency situations.

Affirms and implements the departmental Strategic Plan designing goals and objectives that relate to the University vision statements.

Performs special duties and management assignments as designated by the Executive Director of Housing Services and the Associate Vice Chancellor of Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES).

Represents the University and the Department in system-wide, regional, and national meetings that relate to the institution’s conference program, and participates in University and community committees, programs, and functions.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

REQUIRED:

Ability to develop and participate in implementing innovative solutions on a variety of projects with a focus on business development.

Substantial demonstrated relevant experience in the conference services or hospitality industries.

Demonstrated ability to provide leadership and direct the progress of the college community.

Strong knowledge of management principles, policies, concepts, and best practices and skills to select, train, mentor, evaluate, and, as required, take disciplinary action with subordinate staff.

Demonstrated knowledge and skills in quantitative and qualitative analysis methods with the ability to assess and evaluate program effectiveness.

Excellent written and oral communication skills with experience in public speaking and program presentation.

Strong interpersonal, negotiation and customer relations skills with the ability to build and foster a collaborative and cooperative work environment and build to maintain good working relationships with all organizational levels and outside constituencies.

Experience in response coordination and providing leadership in crises.

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently with skill in taking initiative, setting priorities, and managing free time to complete work in a timely manner.

Ability to understand the business and/or cultural climate; to exercise good judgment and diplomacy as individual situations warrant. Along with a demonstrated skill in developing, interpreting, and enforcing policies.

Ability to analyze current processes and programs and to provide direction for enhancing, streamlining, and adding efficiency to processes.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Strong understanding of Academic Departments and their members’ needs for Conferences, Colloquia, Workshops, etc.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evenings and weekends.

Ability to travel to multiple work locations on and off campus.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT:

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

