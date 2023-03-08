Community Safety Officer

UC Vaccination Policy : With limited exceptions, for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW:

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children, and external constituents. The Housing Services unit of CHES provides direct service and programs to 1,067 residents in six Affiliated Residential Communities on campus and in downtown Santa Cruz (UTC). The Housing Services unit provides numerous other services supporting the campus-wide housing program, including Facilities operations for all housing and dining, Student Housing Services (Contracts, Marketing and Communication for over 7,900 student bed spaces that generate over $80 million in auxiliary income annually), Diversity and Inclusion, and Community Safety, as well as off-campus student housing support, and summer conference operations. The Graduate and Family Student Housing (G&FSH) communities provide facilities, services, and programs to 281 students and approximately 320 family members at Family Student Housing. Conference Services (CS) is an auxiliary enterprise reporting to Housing Services. Conference Services provides housing, dining, meeting space, registration support, and coordinates all other requirements for conferences on UCSC’s campus during the summer quarter. The income generated by Conference Services during the ten-week conference season contributes to the Residence Operations budget. Conference Services also coordinates campus-wide events year-round, by managing facilities and providing registration services for both on and off-campus events for academic departments

JOB SUMMARY:

Under the general supervision of the Community Safety Officer Supervisor, the Community Safety Officer is responsible for providing residential safety and security services for the Community Safety Program, which operates seven (7) nights a week, 365 nights a year from 7pm through 3am. In addition, the incumbent will serve as a liaison with Fire, Police and Dispatch; respond to student concerns; and provide documentation regarding all community interactions.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Budgeted Salary: $25.52/hr

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 2

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information: Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: to be discussed at time of interview

Shift Includes: to be discussed at time of interview

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Service Employees (SX)

Job Code Classification: 005328 - PROCTOR

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

70% - Community Patrols

Provide nightly foot patrols throughout the assigned residential community

Complete nightly lockup

Maintain the security of assigned keys

Respond as directed by Dispatch to radio calls

Provide assistance and support to residents as needed

Identify and mitigate any unsafe condition or health risks encountered

15% - Reporting

Responsible for logging and reporting community observances regarding student events, gatherings and unusual happenings.

Provide written documentation of all policy violations, community/resident interactions, incidents, radio calls, emergencies, occurrences, and observations which occur during the work shift as per departmental procedures.

10% - Emergency Preparedness

Must be familiar with and ready to enact the campus Student Services Disaster Operations Committee (SSDOC) procedures.

Provide first aid, CPR or AED services as needed.

Manage evacuations of buildings and communities and be able to extinguish small fires as needed.

Must be familiar with Community Emergency Responder Team (CERT) practices and procedures and be ready to respond in the event of an emergency or disaster.

The incumbent will stay current with training in CPR/first aid/AED, CERT, and the campus and divisional emergency plans.

5% - Other Duties

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle as needed.

Perform other duties as assigned in support of Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services and the University.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Required:

Customer service experience sufficient to interact in a positive and professional manner with all levels of personnel within the organization.

Strong interpersonal skills sufficient to connect with people in a respectful,supportive, yet authoritative manner with people from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds.

Excellent writing skills sufficient to draft clear and concise correspondence,reports and procedures.

Strong communication skills sufficient to listen, mediate, negotiate, and promote open dialog.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills sufficient to analyze problems in the field and develop and implement innovative and creative solutions which adhere to campus policies and procedures.

Knowledge of and familiarity with safety and security industry standards and practices.

Demonstrated ability to utilize various desktop computer applications, create documents and send emails.

Ability to comprehend and effectively explain a wide variety of complex and detailed policies and procedures.

Ability to exercise judgment and discretion in sensitive and/or confidential personnel matters.

Ability to calm and de-escalate tense and charged situations and successfully avoid violence or continuation of hostilities.

Ability to work well independently as well as part of a team.

Experience with security patrols, POST, Neighborhood Watch, or some other security-related training or experience.

Preferred:

Experience providing safety and security to a similar residential community.

Ability to use two-way radios in a professional environment, and with Emergency Dispatchers.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California.

Ability to walk multiple nightly rounds on uneven surfaces and repeatedly climb stairs.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT:

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

