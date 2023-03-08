Summer Session Housing Coordinator

UC Vaccination Policy : With limited exceptions, for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 03-14-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW:

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families. Employee housing is provided through 51 rental units at the Laureate Court apartments and 188 for-sale homes in four different locations. The unit also provides off-campus student housing support and summer conference operations. CHES manages the auxiliary services units of theBay Tree Campus Store and offers Early Education Services for student parents.

More information can be found here: housing.ucsc.edu/

JOB SUMMARY:

Under the supervision of the Associate Director, College Student Life, the Summer Session Housing Coordinator manages the day-to-day housing operations for Summer Session, including the Summer Edge and Alternative Housing Programs. The Summer Session Housing Coordinator works closely with residential students to assure their basic housing needs are met: coordinating housing and roommate assignments and assisting with room access, helping them through Housing contract/agreements, and explaining billings for Housing Charges. The Summer Session Housing Coordinator coordinates with Student Housing Services and the other College Housing Offices, may supervise student office staff, manages and updates all associated databases and processes forms, answers phone and email questions, and refers students to appropriate resources as necessary

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Budgeted Salary: $26.12/hr

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Mid-Level Benefits

Schedule Information: Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: to be discussed at time of interview

Shift Includes: day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: September 2023

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: 004722 - BLANK AST 3

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

45% - College Housing Office Operations

Responsible for creating and implementing the housing assignment process for Summer Housing and Summer Edge programs. This includes reviewing student information, assigning locations, matching roommates, and facilitating room changes. Maintain and move continuous waiting lists.

Develop and implement processes for Move-In and Move-Out periods throughout the summer. In conjunction with the Residential Life and Housing Office Coordinator, coordinate and ensure accuracy of residential check-in and check-out processes, integrating residential staff.

In conjunction with the College Housing Coordinator, coordinate transitional housing for students before and after Summer Session.

Facilitate all contract cancellation/modification and room change paperwork.

Serve as liaison with Student Housing Services, ensuring they have the necessary information to bill students and advising them of room changes and contract cancellations and contractual issues.

Communicate with students and families, as appropriate, regarding housing assignments, processes, and other housing related inquiries (e.g., room assignments, roommate relationships, bills).

Coordinate with the Disability Resource Center staff to ensure students’ housing accommodations are met.

Compile and maintain housing rosters on databases. Utilize the StarRez system. Update as needed. File and maintain housing office records.

Attend regularly scheduled Summer Session check-ins and other staff meetings

Create routine correspondence, information notices, etc. Communicate information to students regarding housing and dining updates, important deadlines, and any facilities concerns.

In conjunction with the Residential Life and Housing Office Coordinator, process student billing including charges for lost keys, lockouts and end-of-session billing for room cleaning/damage. Enter billing information into the Academic Information System (AIS).

40% - Administrative Support/Office Management/Student Supervision

General administrative support for Housing and Residential Life Operations. Resolve routine questions, problems and issues; advise students on Housing processes, forms, and other resources or problem resolution methods. Refer to appropriate College staff members when necessary.

In absence of the Associate Director, College Student Life, acts as liaison to other units and College staff regarding housing administration and facility issues.

Maintain confidentiality of all resident student records.

In conjunction with the Residential Life and Housing Office Coordinator select, train and supervise student office assistants. Assign daily tasks. Monitor work and train as needed in new responsibilities.

15% - Facilities/Other Duties As Assigned

Assist with problem solving facilities issues. Make emergency reassignments, and/or place residents from other campus units in their housing unit, as needed.

Distribute, collect and maintain room condition report files.

Assist with or complete special projects as needed.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Substantial experience working in a customer-service focused environment.

Demonstrated experience interacting in an inclusive and sensitive manner with individuals of various social, cultural, economic and educational backgrounds

Excellent organizational and time management skills sufficient to work independently and set priorities in a complex work environment with shifting priorities, frequent interruptions and distractions

Strong listening, verbal communication, and interpersonal skills with the ability to comprehend and respond in a flexible and professional manner under difficult circumstances

Problem solving skills sufficient to research, analyze, and assimilate information to come to appropriate conclusions, and consistently incorporate sound judgment and decision-making skills to offer appropriate options and resolutions

Strong knowledge and experience using computer and web-based applications including Google Suite, Microsoft Office (Word/Excel), online databases, email, and web-based research tools

Experience successfully processing a moderate to high-volume workload

Adaptability sufficient to shift among competing tasks, maintain poise in a rapidly changing environment, and consistently meet quality standards and time-lines

Ability to learn and utilize new policy, work processes, and computer systems and applications

Demonstrated ability to exercise discretion and sound judgment when dealing with confidential and sensitive topics, data and/or materials

Administrative support experience and knowledge of general office procedures and standard office equipment

Experience with Macintosh computer systems and applications including File Maker Pro and InDesign.

Experience with complex database programs like the Academic Information System (AIS) and StarRez.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California.

Ability to walk multiple nightly rounds on uneven surfaces and repeatedly climb stairs.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire. Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT:

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO USE THE UCSC ON-LINE PROCESS View full job description and access on-line application here. To ensure review of application materials by the hiring unit, they must be submitted on or before the initial review date (IRD) via the Staff Employment Opportunities website. A computer is available at the UC Santa Cruz Staff Human Resources Office located at Scotts Valley Center. The Scotts Valley Center is located at 100 Enterprise Way, Suite E100, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. To learn more or to request disability accommodations, call 831-459-2009. Hearing impaired are encouraged to use the California Relay Service at 800-735-2922.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.