Seasonal Theater Company Manager

JOB SUMMARY:

Santa Cruz Shakespeare is an independent not for profit organization hosting theatre professionals from around the country during our summer repertory season.

The Company Manager is the primary liaison between the summer company members and SCS administration and the primary support and advocate for summer company members during their time in Santa Cruz. Flexibility and a commitment to enhance the ability of company members to work productively and to ensure the smooth functioning of our company is key. The ability to work independently with minimal supervision is essential.

Candidate must be able to successfully handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment and possess problem solving and conflict resolution skills. Prior customer service experience helpful; ability to juggle a variety of requests and needs Must have valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

TIMELINE:

Work runs May through mid September. Company Manager would be available to work full time for the entire summer season. Requires significant evening and weekend work on a flexible and variable schedule.

SALARY AND BENEFITS:

$3,500 - $4,000 / month DOE.

Benefits not available for seasonal employment.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send a resume to sue@santacruzshakespeare.org

Please see full job description here.