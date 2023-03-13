UC Vaccination Policy : With limited exceptions, for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

JOB SUMMARY: This position is located on the main UCSC campus and may be considered for partial remote work (subject to the terms of a telecommuting agreement). While telecommuting/remote working, the employee is responsible for ensuring a worksite environment suitable for accomplishing their job duties during scheduled hours of work and, if applicable, arranging for dependent care just as they would if they were working in person at a UCSC worksite.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW:

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

More information can be found here: housing.ucsc.edu/

JOB SUMMARY:

The Digital Communications Specialist, under the general supervision of the Visual Communications Supervisor, serves as a member of the Marketing and Communications team. This position is responsible for implementation, design, and maintenance of CHES websites, including all aspects of website creation in strict compliance with established UCSC branding, quality, and values. Researches, creates, and edits online materials; creates graphics, layout, and design of new web materials; trains employees on use of CHES websites; monitors and reports on website usage and statistics.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Budgeted Salary: $82,300 / annually

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions : 1

1 Benefits Level Eligibility: Full Benefits

Schedule Information: Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus / partial remote

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 007455 - DIGITAL COMM SPEC 3

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

40% - Website Design and Maintenance

Designs and builds a variety of websites and web applications, including layout and information architecture.

Maintains and updates websites based on the needs of the Marketing Communications team and our clients.

Meets and consults with CHES clients on a variety of digital communications projects including moderately complex assignments; develops, presents, and recommends web content, site architecture, and visual material.

Maintains currency with emerging and state of the art technical and other web related requirements and developments (e.g. accessibility), and recommends and, as directed, take action to ensure compliance.

Monitors performance of CHES websites and makes changes to meet performance standards and goals such as load time, page file size, and search engine optimization.

Identify purposes, messages, audiences, and how a project aligns within overall marketing strategies.

Maintains brand style standards and ensures consistency between digital marketing and overall marketing strategy.

20% - Visual Design

Designs and manages creative assets for digital media (web, email, social media).

Assists with photography and videography for marketing projects.

Provides design assistance to internal clients using Adobe Creative Suite programs.

20% - Consultation, Research, and Planning

Consults with clients and the marketing team to assess needs and objectives, and develops strategies to meet those needs through the appropriate use of web and digital marketing and communication.

Develops, presents, and recommends web content, site architecture and visual material.

Accountable for ensuring technical accuracy and understandability of web content.

Works closely with the Marketing Communications team to align digital communications projects with the organizational communication and marketing plan.

Develops schedules, track progress, and collaborate with project contributors to ensure milestones and deliverables are aligned and deadlines are met.

10% - Department Web Liaison

Serves as the CHES website liaison and department point of contact to help coordinate digital objectives within the organization.

In a two-way communication function with the UCSC Web Program Leadership Team, the liaison helps address questions and requests from their organization stakeholders, and equally shares website-related information back to their organization when changes can be expected.

Provides training and technical support to others to assist with website building and maintenance.

5% - Digital Accessibility and Compliance

Maintains CHES digital compliance in accordance with WCAG requirements and industry standards, and communication industry best practices.

Responsible for guaranteeing that all publications, documents, forms, images, videos, and other forms of media are accessible to all in compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Performs miscellaneous administrative duties in support of marketing-related and university objectives.

Represents Student Housing Services as a member of campus committees and task forces, as well as professional conferences and workshops.

Assumes additional projects and responsibilities in response to emerging issues.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Thorough knowledge of the fundamentals of design and user experience, including skill to design in an appealing, lively and relevant way.

Thorough understanding of technical language and requirements of the assigned work.

Demonstrated knowledge of content management systems and/or relevant web applications used for website production.

Thorough skills to create clear, easy-to-navigate, informative, accurate, well-designed, and functional web sites that provide web content consistent with the organization’s message and in keeping with management directives and client objectives.

Skilled in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other application or program languages, as appropriate with the ability to learn, use, and to train others on new technologies and applications.

Thorough understanding of organization’s processes, procedures, and applicable rules and regulations for web communications.

Expert level understanding of typography, color theory, and composition principles.

Thorough technical skills in computer applications for web production, image handling, publishing and design, illustration, presentation preparation, animation, web interaction, and / or other state-of-the-art web communication capabilities.

Excellent organizational and time management skills; ability to complete assignments accurately and on time with a high attention to detail amidst frequent interruptions and shifting priorities.

Demonstrated interpersonal and active listening skills to interact and communicate clearly and effectively with a wide range of campus personnel and a diverse community including students, faculty, staff, local community members, and other clients.

Ability to work with a high level of independence, innovation, and initiative with the willingness to implement new technologies and applications.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California.

Ability to walk multiple nightly rounds on uneven surfaces and repeatedly climb stairs.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire. Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT:

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

