Marketing Program Specialist (Instructor)

Full Time: 100% FTE, 40 hours per week

Compensation Range: $20.19 - $22.21 per hour, non-exempt

Benefits: Medical, vision, dental and life insurance, paid vacation and sick time off, paid federal holidays, retirement plan

Organization Size: 50+ employees

Reports to: Manager, People, Projects, and Leadership Program

Location(s): Primarily work on-site at the Watsonville Center and work from other sites as needed.

Note: Digital NEST offers a remote work schedule for up to 2 days a week for eligible, full-time employees after their first 90 days of employment.

JOB OVERVIEW: Digital NEST is a workforce development center that has welcomed hundreds of youth from working-class, farmworker communities to develop the technical and professional skills they need to achieve their dreams. It is an exciting time for the NEST as we are on the precipice of expanding to a total of five communities across Northern California by the end of 2026. Digital NEST has centers in the heart of Watsonville, Salinas, and Gilroy. The first Digital NEST in the Central Valley is expected to launch in Stockton in 2023, with plans to scale across the Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley also underway.

The Marketing Program Specialist position will support the growth of the People, Projects & Leadership (PPL) program by developing, implementing, and instructing the training for the marketing pathway. Overall, this position recruits, instructs, advises, mentors, and coaches members in technical and soft skills development for that pathway, and will support the project management specialist in implementing the project management pathway as needed.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Implementation of the Marketing Program (65%)

Implement curriculum and serve as the instructor and facilitator of coordinated volunteer work experience groups for youth program participants (members) to foster professional development and job readiness of youth.

Implement marketing training to support youth in developing, planning, and implementing social media campaigns.

Effectively incorporate and embed soft skills and leadership curriculum into all lessons and activities and teach soft skill development to members and job trainees.

Coach members on career development; refer members to outside career training and paid job opportunities and support youth in applying to, interviewing for, and being successful in, such opportunities.

Under the direction of the PP+L Program Manager and using their program designs and curriculum, develop training outlines and adapt curriculum for teaching assigned subjects.

Teach educational programs to train members in soft skills, job readiness, leadership, marketing, project management and events coordination.

Assess the training outcomes of trainees and document and report this progress in writing and update data collection systems.

Youth Outreach & Engagement for the Marketing Program (30%)

Identify prospective participants and cultivate member engagement in the marketing (PP+L) program; maintain student information system to track member participation and engagement and produce reports as needed.

Encourage members to participate in NEST programs and a career development pathway.

Monitor NEST youth participants’ status and wellbeing and share observations across the program staff.

Work collaboratively with other team members to coordinate and assist with recruitment of PP+L trainees and Events Unit Member Group (E-Unit) participants.

Regularly brief the Member Specialist and other colleagues on opportunities for youth employment program placements in the pathway to support the work of partnering with various youth employment programs.

Other (5%)

Represent the NEST in a professional, constructive and compelling manner to stakeholders at meetings, on social media, at public events and in media products or written publications.

Provide general support to fundraising efforts expected of all staff: showcase members and member work, speak articulately about programming and be a model representative and evangelist for Digital NEST in the community.

Serve as a role model for Members regarding career aspirations, becoming tech-savvy and social enterprise; live by and uphold our work community’s values and codes of conduct.

Participate in NEST evening and weekend programs and events on an occasional basis; facilitate youth involvement in these programs and events.

Transport herself/himself to NEST facilities and to outreach locations; occasionally transport NEST youth to programs/events.

Performs other duties and tasks assigned by the supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS:

At least 3 years of full-time, formal experience or industry recognized credentials in a related field in marketing.

At least 1 year of full-time experience teaching youth using culturally responsive experiential learning pedagogies and instructional methods.

Accountable for performance outcomes/KPI attainment at the project level (each course, each series, each season, a cadre, a cohort, each partnership, etc.)

Works with immediate supervisor to develop plans to accomplish the goals of the organization.

Supports and coordinates team members’ input and ideas.

Regularly communicates with the team and manager to ensure flow of ideas and progress towards goals.

Works with peers to ensure that team projects are working toward the same goal.

Carries out the full scope of a fixed set of work skills, and may also work across departments to achieve a goal.

PREFERRED, BUT-NOT-REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bilingual/Biliterate English and Spanish

REQUIREMENTS:

Passion for the mission of Digital NEST and belief in upholding organization’s core values.

Understanding of and sensitivity to issues of culture/ethnicity/race, gender, sexual identity, class/SES and immigration status.

Ability to be an ally to people of color, women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, questioning and intersex individuals and their allies (LGBTQIA).

Must have a valid CA driver’s license and be able to travel and work evenings or weekends occasionally, or as needed.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here .

NOTE: The job offer will be contingent upon the successful completion and passing of a background check.

Digital NEST, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Digital NEST is also committed to an inclusive experience for all applicants and will endeavor to make reasonable accommodations in the interview process, to the known physical or mental limitations of qualified employees with disabilities unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of our business.