Graphic Designer and Web Strategist

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 04-06-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Originally founded in 1997, the Baskin School of Engineering is the first professional school at UC Santa Cruz. Over the past 20 years, Baskin Engineering has become a unique 21st century school of engineering and technology, characterized by evolutionary growth fueled by on-going research opportunities that open new areas of intellectual inquiry. Baskin Engineering has grown to include six academic departments, a variety of research centers and institutes, and has ambitious plans for further programmatic growth. The focus of Baskin Engineering educational programming is to instill strong basic knowledge for sound practice in science and ethical engineering for the well-being of society. Its diverse curricula facilitates creative thinking and prepares students for productive and rewarding careers. Baskin Engineering is focused on building collaborative connections and expanding instruction and research activities for faculty and students at UC Santa Cruz, both at its Santa Cruz campus and at its campus in Silicon Valley, the international center of technological innovation.

We champion new ideas and uphold the UCSC Principles of Community.

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the Director of Communications and as a member of the Baskin School of Engineering communications team, the Graphic Designer and Web Strategist is responsible for the conception, design, production and management of printed and electronic content for Baskin Engineering and its internal/external audiences. The Graphic Designer and Web Strategist must be able to work effectively with various stakeholders including department managers, writers, production specialists, events team, partners, students, vendors, and other campus staff. The incumbent collaborates and consults with Baskin Engineering staff to develop project plans that include strategic and creative direction, on schedule and within budget. The Graphic Designer and Web Strategist has extensive project management responsibilities and works under tight deadlines to independently complete assignments. The incumbent works directly with printers and other external vendors to get work produced. The Graphic Designer and Web Strategist determines methods and techniques for engaging audiences through digital channels and print communication, and enhancing user experience.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $82,300 - $96,200/year.

Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation range for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted range. The salary shown above is the budgeted range the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 007455 (DIGITAL COMM SPEC 3)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

50% -

Ensures that the Baskin Engineering websites meet the strategic goals and needs of the division.

Audits existing websites and prepares content for migration to new WordPress templates.

Uses project management tools, technical skills, and best practices to support the migration to WordPress, sustain dynamic content, and address issues as they arise.

Content creation: edits and produces web and multimedia content including copy, design, images, infographics, and video.

Recommends and helps determine structure, layout, and UX for website and individual pages to ensure consistency and positive user experience.

Engages with staff, student interns, partners, and contractors on work products and websites.

Maintains and builds knowledge of emerging and state-of-the-art web-related technologies, requirements and developments (for example, accessibility issues) and recommends or implements actions.

Additional tasks may include: training or consulting with Baskin Engineering staff to create and manage their websites, developing internal reports on reach and impact of communication products and properties, and recommending technology that will support communication goals.

40% -

Creates graphic design products including marketing and communication materials for internal and external audiences such as prospective students, current students, donors, faculty and staff, industry partners, and more.

Acts as a liaison with print shops, photographers, videographers, and other vendors.

Develops web and design project plans including goals, deliverables, resources, budget, and timelines/schedules.

Stays up to date on industry design trends.

10% -

Collaborates with supervisor and communications team to develop strategic communication plans that meet the organization’s needs and effectively delivers the desired brand message to targeted audiences.

May include: setting goals, establishing KPIs, and providing regular reports on progress to team and leadership.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in related area and / or equivalent experience and / or training.

Thorough knowledge of the fundamentals of web design and user experience, including skill to design in an appealing, lively, relevant, and on-brand way.

Experience creating wireframes, content and navigation strategy for websites.

Ability to communicate with technical language and requirements of the assigned work, and to translate ideas for non-technical audiences.

Thorough knowledge of content management systems and / or relevant web applications used for web production. Knowledge of WordPress, and WP plug-ins preferred.

Ability to create clear, easy-to-navigate, informative, accurate, well-designed, and functional web sites and visual content that is consistent with the Baskin Engineering’s goals and vision.

Thorough technical skills in Adobe Creative Suite/Cloud (InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator), image handling, print standards, presentation preparation, and web interaction.

Working knowledge of video editing programs and skills.

Solid interpersonal skills with the ability to interact effectively and to build cooperative working relations.

Solid writing and editing skills.

Demonstrated project management skills.

Ability to develop and implement original ideas and correctly identify and effectively solve problems.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Digital/Web Communications and/or Design degrees or related experience.

Familiarity with Google Analytics.

Understanding of Search Engine Optimization, and techniques on making continual improvements to rankings.

Demonstrated skill in developing, organizing, and socializing effective websites and digital properties.

Understanding of processes, procedures, audience behavior, and applicable rules and regulations for web communication.

Demonstrates a strong understanding of industry best-practices and organization policies/procedures.

Experience and knowledge of photography, videography and video editing.

Working knowledge of accessibility standards and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance for websites and design.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work long periods of time at a computer with or without accommodation.

Will be required to work a hybrid work schedule, days of the week and number of days to be determined, and be able to fulfill requirements of the UCSC telecommuting agreement.

Selected candidate will be required to complete training within established time frames as directed including UC compliance training.

Ability to travel to multiple work locations on and off campus.

Ability to maintain appearance and conduct suitable for working in a professional setting.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO USE THE UCSC ON-LINE PROCESS

View full job description and access on-line application here.

To ensure review of application materials by the hiring unit, they must be submitted on or before the initial review date (IRD) via the Staff Employment Opportunities web site; https://jobs.ucsc.edu. A computer is available at the UC Santa Cruz Staff Human Resources Office located at Scotts Valley Center. The Scotts Valley Center is located at 100 Enterprise Way, Suite E100, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. To learn more or to request disability accommodations, call 831-459-2009. Hearing impaired are encouraged to use the California Relay Service at 800-735-2922. UC Santa Cruz is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

