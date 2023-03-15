The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Health Services Manager!

Do you have experience in supervising or coordinating a Health Services program? If so, please read on!

Salary: $8,313 -11,091 / Month

Closing Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

Job Summary:

Under direction, to plan, organize, coordinate, and supervise a Health Services program; and to do other work as required.

Responsible for managing specialized County-wide health programs.

Supervises the activities of subordinate staff, develops, monitors, and evaluates programs, budgets, grants, and contracts.

The current opening is in the Public Health Division in the Substance Use Disorder Services (SUDS) Prevention Unit.

The Health Services Manager in the (SUDS) Prevention program is responsible for the supervision of staff and the administration of budgets, contracts and oversight of many programs including Friday Night Live, the Thriving Youth and Communities Program, Impaired Driving Traffic Safety Program and Community Prevention Partners.

These programs involve coordination of multiple subcontracts with community partners to meet grant deliverables.

The mission of SUDS Prevention is to change awareness, knowledge and attitudes about substance use disorder challenges among youth, parents and the community-at-large.

In addition, the program supports environmental changes including availability of alcohol and other substances and provides harm reduction focused recreational activities.

Ideal candidates will have experience collaborating with community partners to achieve policy, system and environmental changes that promote healthy communities.

The list established will be used to fill the current vacancy and it may also be used to fill other vacancies during the life of the eligible list.

Education and Experience: Any combination of training and experience that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Possession of a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in health care administration, a public health field, health science, nursing, psychology, social work, marriage and family counseling, life sciences, physical sciences, or in a management field such as public or business administration.

AND One year of administrative, supervisory or management experience in a program area to which the position is assigned.

*Some positions may require a master’s degree pursuant to State law.

Special Requirements/Conditions:

License Requirement: Possession of a valid California Class C Driver License or the ability to provide suitable transportation which is approved by the appointing authority

How to Apply: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com .

