Technical Director

Company:

Santa Cruz Shakespeare (Santa Cruz, CA) is an outdoor repertory company with sweeping views of the Monterey Bay.

Term:

Seasonal

Dates:

April TBD 2023 Begin Remote Advance Work (Part-Time, 40-50 hours total)

June 6 - June 29, 2023 Begin on-site prep work in Santa Cruz, CA (Open Venue, Load-In, Build)
June 30 -July 30, 2023 Tech & Open 3 Shows

*Additional work could be possible if interested

Compensation:

  • Rate is $30 per hour

Housing:

  • Housing Subsidy and assistance with finding accommodations may be available.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • General knowledge of numerous Technical Departments including Carpentry, Sound, Lighting, Power, Props and Wardrobe
  • Advanced practical knowledge or expertise in Scenic Carpentry preferred
  • Experience leading crews in completing production objectives, while working as a team member at the same time.
  • CAD, Vectorworks or other digital drafting ability (preferred)
  • 3 years of professional Theatrical or other Event Production (preferred)
  • Professional and/ or Academic References

Duties (Including, but not limited to):

  • Participate in advance, review, discussion, and coordination of:
    * on-site integration / installation plans for Scenic Carpentry, Sound, Lighting, Power, Props * and Costume depts * final set designs and materials for scenic builds
    plans to re-open seasonal outdoor amphitheater including house, front of house, stage, tech and other areas of facilities.
  • As directed, serve as a point of contact for Designers, Directors, Technical Staff and other personnel.
  • Review, understand and follow Production Schedules, and assure production information and details are relayed and communicated to crews and other staff.
  • Oversee crews and other staff and provide labor in the execution of Production objectives, including but not limited to Site Opening, Load-Ins, Scenic Builds, Electrics Hang & Focus, Sound Installation, Power and Backstage Area preparations.
  • Attend Technical Rehearsals and assure follow up and execution of all required technical work.
  • Assure safe and orderly maintenance of all work areas.
  • Serve as a Safety Officer, assuring that all crews are working in a safe fashion.
  • As needed, assist with relocation of materials between company offices, rehearsal spaces, workspaces and other locations
  • Attend production meetings and maintain communication as necessary to compile and disseminate production information
  • Determine material, tool and equipment needs, and assure procurement with Production Manager.
  • Provide progress updates and communicate challenges and problems to Production Manager regularly
  • Provide Labor and contribute as a team member as needed, in all depts.
  • Candidates must also be able to lift 50 pounds, work safely on a ladder, and be able to work outside.

How to Apply: Please email cover letter, resume, and references to hiring@santacruzshakespeare.org.

Santa Cruz Shakespeare is an Equal Opportunity Employer

