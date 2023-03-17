Technical Director

Share
Company:
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (Santa Cruz, CA) is an outdoor repertory company with sweeping views of the Monterey Bay.
Term:
Seasonal
Dates:
April TBD 2023 Begin Remote Advance Work (Part-Time, 40-50 hours total)
June 6 - June 29, 2023 Begin on-site prep work in Santa Cruz, CA (Open Venue, Load-In, Build)
June 30 -July 30, 2023 Tech & Open 3 Shows
*Additional work could be possible if interested
Compensation:
- Rate is $30 per hour
Housing:
- Housing Subsidy and assistance with finding accommodations may be available.
Preferred Qualifications:
- General knowledge of numerous Technical Departments including Carpentry, Sound, Lighting, Power, Props and Wardrobe
- Advanced practical knowledge or expertise in Scenic Carpentry preferred
- Experience leading crews in completing production objectives, while working as a team member at the same time.
- CAD, Vectorworks or other digital drafting ability (preferred)
- 3 years of professional Theatrical or other Event Production (preferred)
- Professional and/ or Academic References
Duties (Including, but not limited to):
- Participate in advance, review, discussion, and coordination of:
* on-site integration / installation plans for Scenic Carpentry, Sound, Lighting, Power, Props * and Costume depts * final set designs and materials for scenic builds
plans to re-open seasonal outdoor amphitheater including house, front of house, stage, tech and other areas of facilities.
- As directed, serve as a point of contact for Designers, Directors, Technical Staff and other personnel.
- Review, understand and follow Production Schedules, and assure production information and details are relayed and communicated to crews and other staff.
- Oversee crews and other staff and provide labor in the execution of Production objectives, including but not limited to Site Opening, Load-Ins, Scenic Builds, Electrics Hang & Focus, Sound Installation, Power and Backstage Area preparations.
- Attend Technical Rehearsals and assure follow up and execution of all required technical work.
- Assure safe and orderly maintenance of all work areas.
- Serve as a Safety Officer, assuring that all crews are working in a safe fashion.
- As needed, assist with relocation of materials between company offices, rehearsal spaces, workspaces and other locations
- Attend production meetings and maintain communication as necessary to compile and disseminate production information
- Determine material, tool and equipment needs, and assure procurement with Production Manager.
- Provide progress updates and communicate challenges and problems to Production Manager regularly
- Provide Labor and contribute as a team member as needed, in all depts.
- Candidates must also be able to lift 50 pounds, work safely on a ladder, and be able to work outside.
How to Apply: Please email cover letter, resume, and references to hiring@santacruzshakespeare.org.
Santa Cruz Shakespeare is an Equal Opportunity Employer