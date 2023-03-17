Technical Director

Company:

Santa Cruz Shakespeare (Santa Cruz, CA) is an outdoor repertory company with sweeping views of the Monterey Bay.

Term:

Seasonal

Dates:

April TBD 2023 Begin Remote Advance Work (Part-Time, 40-50 hours total)

June 6 - June 29, 2023 Begin on-site prep work in Santa Cruz, CA (Open Venue, Load-In, Build)

June 30 -July 30, 2023 Tech & Open 3 Shows

*Additional work could be possible if interested

Compensation:

Rate is $30 per hour

Housing:

Housing Subsidy and assistance with finding accommodations may be available.

Preferred Qualifications:

General knowledge of numerous Technical Departments including Carpentry, Sound, Lighting, Power, Props and Wardrobe

Advanced practical knowledge or expertise in Scenic Carpentry preferred

Experience leading crews in completing production objectives, while working as a team member at the same time.

CAD, Vectorworks or other digital drafting ability (preferred)

3 years of professional Theatrical or other Event Production (preferred)

Professional and/ or Academic References



Duties (Including, but not limited to):

Participate in advance, review, discussion, and coordination of:

* on-site integration / installation plans for Scenic Carpentry, Sound, Lighting, Power, Props * and Costume depts * final set designs and materials for scenic builds plans to re-open seasonal outdoor amphitheater including house, front of house, stage, tech and other areas of facilities. As directed, serve as a point of contact for Designers, Directors, Technical Staff and other personnel.

Review, understand and follow Production Schedules, and assure production information and details are relayed and communicated to crews and other staff.

Oversee crews and other staff and provide labor in the execution of Production objectives, including but not limited to Site Opening, Load-Ins, Scenic Builds, Electrics Hang & Focus, Sound Installation, Power and Backstage Area preparations.

Attend Technical Rehearsals and assure follow up and execution of all required technical work.

Assure safe and orderly maintenance of all work areas.

Serve as a Safety Officer, assuring that all crews are working in a safe fashion.

As needed, assist with relocation of materials between company offices, rehearsal spaces, workspaces and other locations

Attend production meetings and maintain communication as necessary to compile and disseminate production information

Determine material, tool and equipment needs, and assure procurement with Production Manager.

Provide progress updates and communicate challenges and problems to Production Manager regularly

Provide Labor and contribute as a team member as needed, in all depts.

Candidates must also be able to lift 50 pounds, work safely on a ladder, and be able to work outside.

How to Apply: Please email cover letter, resume, and references to hiring@santacruzshakespeare.org.

Santa Cruz Shakespeare is an Equal Opportunity Employer

