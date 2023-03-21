Student Life Assistant

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 04-03-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families. Employee housing is provided through 51 rental units at the Laureate Court apartments and 188 for-sale homes in four different locations. The unit also provides off-campus student housing support and summer conference operations. CHES manages the auxiliary services units of the Bay Tree Campus Store and offers Early Education Services for student parents.

More information can be found here: https://rachelcarson.ucsc.edu/

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the College Programs Coordinator, the incumbent has primary responsibility for the day-to-day operation of the Student Life Office (Programs/Housing/Residential Life). The incumbent provides financial advising and administrative assistance to the student life staff. Responsibilities include coordinating office coverage, clerical duties, (administrative and records management duties, and assisting in the preparation and implementation of a variety of student life events.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Information: Salary Range: $22.81/hourly

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: 004723 - BLANK AST 2

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

30% - Administrative and Programming Support

Using Google Workspace (email, calendar, Drive): manages email correspondence, schedules meetings and follows up with staff, students, faculty, and/or parents as needed.

Updates and maintains the graduation database for the College Programs Office.

Coordinates a variety of other special projects/duties as assigned.

Attends and assists with the planning, publicity and implementation of college-wide events, including: Summer Orientation, Welcome Week, dances, college nights, Commencement and other major events.

Attend regular Monday night Programs team meetings.

25% - Office Coordination

Recruits, selects, trains, supervises and evaluates 2-3 student office assistants. Monitors and directs student employees in day-to day work tasks. Responsible for all human resources processes for student staff, including time sheet review and approval.

Responsible for ensuring the Student Life Office is open and staffed (either by the incumbent or by designated student staff) from 9am - 5pm, Monday through Friday, including through the lunch hour. Ensures that the office is maintained in a neat and orderly condition at all times.

Greets walk-in traffic and handles telephone inquiries from students, staff and parents. Provides information regarding college activities. Directs visitors and ensures compliance with the non-release of public information. Directs all inquiries to appropriate parties. Maintains a professional, orderly, and welcoming office environment.

Maintains and orders Student Life Office Supplies and monitors supply budget.

20% - Facilities Coordination

Maintains and directs student employees in work tasks as facilities reservations and regular maintenance requires.

Coordinates the scheduling and reservations of college facilities and notifies appropriate staff when events will impact other college activities.

Ensures facilities are maintained in a neat and orderly condition.

Ensures A/V equipment is in working condition and updated as needed.

Assists in the development and production of advertisements and other promotional materials for college events, programs and activities, including social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, etc.).

Maintains and regularly updates college events calendar and posting boards.

20% - Financial Support

Processes and tracks Purchase Orders and reimbursements.

Acts as a resource person for purchases, ensuring that all University financial guidelines are followed. Keeps up to date on current campus financial processes.

Responsible for maintaining, dispensing and accounting for petty cash funds.

Handles all cash transactions for student life events, including the selling of events tickets, etc.

Produces regular financial reports as requested.

Maintain spreadsheet tracking and event spending in detail, including budget, incurred cost and left-to-spend tallies.

5% - Miscellaneous Duties

Maintains and regularly updates Oakes College websites.

Assists the Housing Coordinator with check-in and checkout processes.

Assists the Housing Coordinator with the summer room assignment process and mailings. Also assists with Spring room selection process.

Performs other duties as assigned

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Required

Substantial experience working in a customer-service focused environment with an emphasis on effectiveness, professionalism, tact, diplomacy and integrity.

Excellent related administrative/clerical with knowledge of standard office procedures and equipment.

Experience and demonstrated proficiency with computer systems; word processing, spreadsheet, database and email applications.

Excellent organizational and time management skills sufficient to work independently and set priorities in a complex work environment with shifting priorities, frequent interruptions and distractions.

Strong listening, verbal communication, and interpersonal skills with the ability to comprehend and respond in a flexible and professional manner under difficult circumstances.

Problem solving skills sufficient to research, analyze, and assimilate information to come to appropriate conclusions, and consistently incorporate sound judgment and decision-making skills to offer appropriate options and resolutions

Ability to maintain professionalism and patience while handling numerous inquiries on a wide variety of subjects.

Ability to perform basic mathematical calculations necessary for performing financial support and record keeping.

Ability to hire, train, and supervise student staff.

Ability to exercise good judgement and discretion when handling confidential information in a sensitive and professional manner.

Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment, interacting effectively and positively.

Political acumen and diplomatic skills sufficient to work with ethnically and culturally diverse populations in a number of capacities with professionalism and sensitivity and to maintain cooperative working relationships with the public and the university community.

Preferred

Artistic and graphic design experience sufficient to create flyers, brochures and handbooks.

Experience working with Macintosh computer systems and programs including Word, Excel, InDesign, File Maker Pro and Google docs.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work occasional evenings and weekends as directed.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO USE THE UCSC ON-LINE PROCESS

View full job description and access on-line application here.

To ensure review of application materials by the hiring unit, they must be submitted on or before the initial review date (IRD) via the Staff Employment Opportunities web site; https://jobs.ucsc.edu. A computer is available at the UC Santa Cruz Staff Human Resources Office located at Scotts Valley Center. The Scotts Valley Center is located at 100 Enterprise Way, Suite E100, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. To learn more or to request disability accommodations, call 831-459-2009. Hearing impaired are encouraged to use the California Relay Service at 800-735-2922. UC Santa Cruz is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.


