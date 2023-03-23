Client Service Rep/Teller “Client Experience Extraordinaire”

Job Type:

Full-time

Salary Description:

$18 - $23/hr

Description

Who We Are and What We Do:

If you’re looking for an exciting opportunity to change or start your career, you’re in the right place. Santa Cruz County Bank is a top-rated community bank with a focus on serving the banking needs of businesses and individuals along the Central Coast and in Silicon Valley. We engage in impactful volunteering and support the greater economic vitality within our tri-county reach. Our success is due to our amazing team of exceptional, experienced, knowledgeable, and success-oriented employees.

Reasons Why You’d Want to Work Here:

If you were to ask our employees for one word they’d use to describe working with us, you’d probably hear things like “fun”, “great”, and “rewarding”. We guarantee you’ll never be bored; our team members all share a positive attitude and problem-solving abilities, enabling them to provide excellent client service in our fast-paced environment.

You’ll have ample opportunity for career growth. We encourage and provide opportunities for growth and development because we love to promote from within our ranks. In fact, our Client Service Reps are often promoted after 1-2 years to other positions within the Bank to continue their career path. Don’t miss out on this awesome career opportunity!

We support our community. We’ve been recognized with numerous community leadership awards and our team gives 500+ hours of volunteer service each year. A few honors we’ve received locally, include:

GOOD TIMES BEST OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY Voted “Best Bank”, 10 consecutive years

SANTA CRUZ SENTINEL READERS’ CHOICE Voted #1 Best Bank, 6th year

SANTA CRUZ WAVES MAGAZINE Swellies Award, 4th year

SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK Big Step and Platinum Award for Holiday Food Drive

Enjoy a Lifestyle that Doesn’t Suck. Stroll to the beach for your noon surf lesson, at lunch time, or just work on your tan! Take a walk in the redwoods, mountain bike, or get caffeinated (again) at one of the many local coffee roasters!

A Day in the Life:

As a Client Service Representative/Bank Teller, you’ll be the first person to greet our clients when entering the bank. You’ll provide friendly service while completing transactions, recommending products/services to help people meet their goals, and refer clients to other specialists at the bank when appropriate. With each transaction, you will ensure compliance with our policies, procedures and security requirements.

What You Bring:

This is an entry level position into the world of banking, therefore no special experience is required. However, you have the potential to be a great fit if these terms describe you:

Trustworthy

Caring attitude

Friendly & outgoing

Comfortable working with the public

Reliable & dependable

Team player

Detail oriented

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Aptitude for working with new computer systems and software

Previous cash handling experience a plus (but not required). We provide training!

This job may NOT be a fit for you, if you don’t like to learn new things, don’t show up consistently for your team, and never ask “how can I help?”.

Our employees enjoy benefits, such as:

Medical, dental, and vision plans

Vacation, sick leave, paid Holidays

Paid volunteer time

Employer paid life insurance

401(k) with employer matching

Ongoing training, professional development and career advancement opportunities

Our Recruiting Process:

If your application is selected, we’ll reach out to schedule a panel interview where you’ll meet various members of our team; the hiring manager, HR manager, and a few other folks - we like to make sure this job will be a fit for everyone! Following the panel interview, if you are selected to continue in the process, we’ll schedule an in-person interview in one of our branch locations. If you are offered and accept the job, we’ll begin the background screening process and prepare for your starting day!

Ready to apply!? If interested, please submit an online application here and you’ll receive a skills assessment test.

