SBA Loan Servicing Assistant

Job Type:

Full-time

Salary Description:

$25-$29

Description

WHO WE ARE AND WHAT WE DO:

If you’re looking for an exciting opportunity, you’re in the right place. Santa Cruz County Bank is a top-rated community bank with a focus on serving the banking needs of businesses and individuals along the Central Coast and in Silicon Valley. We engage in impactful volunteering and support the greater economic vitality within our tri-county reach. Our success is due to our amazing team of exceptional, experienced, knowledgeable, and success-oriented employees.

We’ve been recognized with numerous community leadership awards and our team gives 500+ hours of volunteer service each year. A few honors we’ve received locally, include:

GOOD TIMES BEST OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY Voted “Best Bank”, 11 consecutive years

SANTA CRUZ SENTINEL READERS’ CHOICE Voted #1 Best Bank, 6th year

SANTA CRUZ WAVES MAGAZINE Swellies Award, 4th year

SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK Big Step and Platinum Award for Holiday Food Drive

ABOUT THE ROLE:

Under general supervision, service all types of government guaranteed loans to maintain compliance with Bank/SBA/USDA policies. Contact borrowers, escrow and/or title companies and other parties directly involved in all aspects of SBA loan servicing. Obtain documents such as insurance binders or certificates, business licenses, financial statements, tax returns, UCC filings, etc. to ensure loan compliance. Respond to client inquiries regarding new and existing SBA/USDA loans, including requests for demands, releases, subordinations, and substitutions of collateral, moratoriums and loan payoff demand requests.

Requirements

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Update information on the Precision tickler system in relation to business collateral and financial information requirements.

Upon final disbursement of the SBA loan; reviews the SBA loan file and begins following for closing items.

Maintain existing SBA portfolio by obtaining insurance, tickler items, up-dated financial information, and miscellaneous documentation to ensure compliance with Bank and Government Policies.

Upon receipt of business, collateral and financial information documents, reviews documents to ensure accuracy and identifies any adverse changes affecting the loan. Recommends action to be taken on these changes, to management and SBA/USDA when necessary.

Engage third party vendors for items such as ordering certificates of good standing with the State, personal credit reports, appraisals, environmental due diligence and preliminary title reports.

Prepare construction disbursements, wire transfers and Secondary Market reports.

Verify and/or prepare payments, pay-offs, disbursements, adjustments, and remittance to participants in the Secondary Markey. Assure correct monthly billings, rate change notices and delinquency letters and notices.

Run daily, monthly, quarterly, annual reports and other information reports, which are necessary for tracking department status. Also, disseminates information as appropriate to Bank Management and clients

General clerical duties include filing, copying scanning and data entry.

Perform other duties that may be required by the SBA Lending Department.

Responsible for ensuring compliance with all aspects of job related laws and regulations.

Create, file and manage loan credit files, ordering appraisals, environmental reports, preliminary title reports, credit reports, UCC searches, and loan documents. Duties may also include updating customer and insurance information, copying and faxing documents. Ability to run errands when needed.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Advanced computer skills with thorough understanding of all Microsoft Word & Excel functions.

Ability to apply common sense to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.

Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Ability to learn quickly and work at a fast pace.

Knowledge of basic financial mathematic equations and accounting skills.

Possess or have the ability to gain working knowledge of bank operations, SBA/USDA procedures and policies, title/escrow process, UCC filings and insurance policies.

KEY QUALITIES:

Exemplify the Bank’s Core Values

Reliable and trustworthy

Caring, friendly and outgoing attitude

Comfortable working with the public

Regular and punctual attendance

Team player

Detail oriented

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Excellent organizational skills

Aptitude for working with new computer systems and software

Adept at working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

High School Diploma or equivalent

One to two years related experience

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Work is performed in a bank branch environment and requires the ability to operate standard office equipment and keyboards. Must have the ability to stand, walk and sit; talk or hear, both in person and by telephone; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects or controls; reach with hands and arms. Regularly required to stoop, kneel, bend, crouch or lift up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, depth perception, color vision and the ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Employee must be able to work with general office equipment. Equipment used is general office equipment including computer, postage machine, fax machine, copier/scanner. The noise level in the work environment if usually moderate.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:

None

