Job Type:

Full-time

Salary Description:

$25 - $35 per hour

Description

WHO WE ARE AND WHAT WE DO:

If you’re looking for an exciting career opportunity, you’re in the right place. Santa Cruz County Bank is a top-rated community bank with a focus on serving the banking needs of businesses and individuals along the Central Coast, in Silicon Valley and throughout the Bay Area. We engage in impactful volunteering and support the greater economic vitality within our tri-county reach. Our success is due to our amazing team of exceptional, experienced, knowledgeable, and success-oriented employees.

We’ve been recognized with numerous community leadership awards and our team gives 500+ hours of volunteer service each year. A few honors we’ve received locally, include:

GOOD TIMES BEST OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY Voted “Best Bank”, 10 consecutive years

SANTA CRUZ SENTINEL READERS’ CHOICE Voted #1 Best Bank, 6th year

SANTA CRUZ WAVES MAGAZINE Swellies Award, 4th year

SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK Big Step and Platinum Award for Holiday Food Drive



ABOUT THE ROLE

As a Universal Banker, you’ll assist clients and potential clients by opening a variety of new accounts including checking, savings, IRA, CD and others. Collect required information from new account customers and complete account set up process including data input, verifying references, and documentation. Provide information and answer questions regarding bank products and services. Make referrals as appropriate to cross-sell a variety of bank services.

The UB possesses a thorough knowledge and understanding of all Bank operations and processes client transactions according to Bank’s policies and procedures. Performs all required job duties in accordance with the Bank’s regulatory standards. As the first line of defense against risk exposure, you’ll ensure all safety and security protocols are followed: to include cash controls dual control, transaction processing and approvals.

Requirements

WHAT YOU BRING:

Incumbent must be able to perform all the essential duties of the position satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

High school diploma or equivalent.

Previous experience working with the public in a client service role is required.

Three to five years working in bank branch operations.

Prior new accounts experience is preferred.

Strong organizational skills

Ability to multi-task

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Strong cash handling skills

Strong computer/technical skills

Ability to lift up to 25 lbs

Ability to sit/stand for long periods

New Accounts Origination

Knowledge of business entity documents

Excellent client service skills

Reliable, dependable and regular attendance is essential

Knowledge of Reg. E, Reg. CC and BSA/AML

BENEFITS:

Medical, dental, and vision plans

Vacation, sick leave, paid Holidays

Paid volunteer time

Employer paid life insurance

401(k) with employer matching

Ongoing training, professional development and career advancement opportunities

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is in regular communication, is required to use various tools or objects, and have the mobility to move about the office. The employee occasionally lifts and/or moves objects up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.

Travel: Travel is primarily local during the business day.

RECRUITING PROCESS:

If your application is selected, we’ll reach out to schedule a panel interview where you’ll meet various members of our team. If you are selected to continue in the process, we’ll schedule a second interview in one of our branch locations. If you are offered and accept the job, we’ll begin the background screening process and prepare for your starting day!

Ready to Apply?

If this career opportunity sounds like a fit for you, please submit an online application here and we’ll reach out to you with next steps!

