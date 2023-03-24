Facilities Coordinator

LOCATION: Capitola

What we’re looking for:

A hands-on position that organizes, processes, and maintains all mail room-related functions and directs care and maintenance activities for the Credit Union’s facilities. Coordinates, administers, and performs facilities maintenance, preventative maintenance, and custodial activities for Bay Federal Credit Union locations. Maintains the facilities and grounds so that they project a positive image of the credit union and operate as efficiently and cost effectively as possible. Continually works to provide a safe working environment for members and employees. Works independently and takes initiative, identifies and addresses issues before they become a problem

What you’ll do:

Promotes and maintains a positive image of the Credit Union at all times to personnel, members, vendors and the community. This position interacts with local property and business owners, government officials, and public service agencies. These interactions have a direct reflection on Bay Federal Credit Union. Interactions will be conducted with the utmost integrity, professionalism, and should leave individuals with a positive reflection of Bay Federal.

Maintains accurate records and monitors inventory of all mail-related supplies and orders adequate supplies when necessary. Sorts and distributes incoming mail and packages, interoffice mail, and courier deliveries. Posts outgoing mail and packages. Performs daily and weekly pick-up and delivery of mail, interoffice bags, and parcels to and from Bay Federal Credit Union locations.

Orders and distributes branch stamps, cashier’s checks, instant issue cards, and other related materials as necessary to appropriate branches and departments.

Labels and prepares physical records for shipment and storage. Orders shipments from document warehouse.

Assists Project Coordinators with performing routine maintenance and preventative maintenance for Capitola Branch. Assists with directing maintenance personnel, vendors and workers engaged in complex equipment installation, equipment repair and preventive maintenance.

Manages incoming support tickets as assigned. Responds to employee inquiries. Ensures timely and quality service delivery to employees. Provides excellent service to internal and external customers by finding a way to say yes. Accomplishes tasks by finding creative solutions to a multitude of issues ensuring successful results.

Ensures locations and grounds are clean, organized, and safe; resolves concerns quickly. Takes pride and ownership in Credit Union appearance to internal and external members.

Ensures the security and safety of staff, members, and visitors on Credit Union premises as required by law, regulations, and prudent business practices. Ensures that locations adhere to safety standards and regulations. Ensure security equipment (alarms, cameras, and DVRs) are working properly and audited regularly.

Audits and process vendor invoices for goods received and services provided in a timely manner. assigning GL’s to those appropriate for Facilities. Ensures products & services were delivered as described. Reaches out to vendors to dispute unrecognized charges.

Who you are:

Ability to speak effectively with members, staff, and vendors.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 75 pounds.

High School diploma or equivalent is required.

1 to 3 months related experience and/or training is preferred.

Valid California driver’s license and insurance with reliable transportation.

Why work for us:

Positive and fun work culture

Rated #1 Credit Union to Work For by CU Journal

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (SF Business Times/Silicon Valley Journal)

Benefits – Medical, Dental, Vision and more

401k Matching – $1 for $1 company match up to 5% of pay

Eligibility to participate in annual bonus plan

Paid vacations and holidays

Employee Assistance Program that supports 6 face-to-face sessions per person, per reason, for you and your household

We invest in your professional growth & development

A wellness program that supports your physical, financial, and emotional health

Bay Federal is proud to offer a competitive, robust compensation and benefits package. Bay Federal considers many factors in determining base pay such as experience, education/training, internal peer equity, job location, and other business considerations when extending an offer. For Santa Cruz, CA only, the pay scale Bay Federal reasonably expects to pay for this position is $20-$22/hour plus incentives.

Bay Federal provides health care benefits, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and 401k with a company match to eligible employees; along with employee paid voluntary benefits. Paid time off is accrued per paycheck for eligible employees at a rate based on your tenure. Leaves of absences are available in adherence with state and federal regulations.

Bay Federal is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of age, disability, national origin, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, veteran or military status, marital and civil partnership/union status, alienage or citizenship status, creed, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.

For CCPA’s requirements regarding security practices and procedures, please see our privacy page here (https://www.bayfed.com/privacy). Bay Federal Credit Union takes our obligation to keep our member’s data safe and secure and adhere to industry standard best practices.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

