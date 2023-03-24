Physical Therapist - California Children’s Services

The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a California Children’s Services – Physical Therapist! Do you have experience in providing professional physical therapy services for physically disabled children and adolescents? If so, please read on!

Job Summary: Under general supervision, to provide professional physical therapy services for physically disabled children and adolescents; and to do other work as required. The current vacancy is with California Children’s Services. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill the current vacancy and any future positions during the life of the eligible list.

Salary: $8,382 - 9,427 / Month

Closing Date: Monday, April 03, 2023

Benefits: Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

Education and Experience: Any combination of training and experience that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



One year of experience performing physical therapy with physically disabled children and adolescents.

Experience in a physical therapy internship program for developmentally disabled children may be substituted for the required experience on a month for month basis.

Special Requirements/Conditions:



Possession and maintenance of a valid license issued by the Physical Therapy Board of California to practice as a Physical Therapist in California.

Possession and maintenance of a valid California Class C Driver License or the incumbent must provide suitable transportation approved by the appointing authority.

How to Apply: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com. Come join the team at the County of Santa Cruz! Live, work and play in beautiful Santa Cruz County!